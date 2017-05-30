Are you someone who uses the default mail app daily, or do you use something totally different? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know how you check your email!
The Mail app is one of those polarizing apps where people either really enjoy using it, while others want to set it on fire and erase it from existence.
Regardless of your view on the original Mail app, there have been plenty of other email-based app alternatives available for download… so have you ever tried something different? Why or why not?
Green Buddy03-06-2017 06:12 PM“
I use Airmail and have been thinking about switching back to stock..Reply
mumfoau03-06-2017 07:33 PM“
I use the stock mail app. I use just about all stock. Save for using pocketcasts for podcasts because it offers me a web interface. Why do I do it? Hmmm... I can't say for certain. I guess i became one of those "that's the way Apple intended" folks somewhere along the wayReply
Tartarus03-06-2017 09:14 PM“
Because it's convenient for me and does what I want it to do. No need to use an other mail client.Reply
... because it works just fine for me.
Because it is the only mail app I've used that automatically opens the next message after you archive one. I don't want to have to click into each message to read and archive. With the stock app it doesn't spit you back to the whole list of messages after you archive one.
It works just fine for my use. I do not use it for work and do not need super features of any kind.
I don't need many of the extra features that other apps offer. Plus I'm not really in need of immediate push notifications for Gmail.
In don't keep my work email on my phone either. That helps too.
It works great, and none of the alternatives offer any features that are in any way useful (I've tried most alternative email clients, but I always come back to the stock one). It is also the only one that is completely integrated, so adding calendar events or pulling addresses from contacts is simple.
The only time I considered another client was when Gmail removed push mail. In the end, I just had all Gmail forward to iCloud, and bam, push email returns.
I do use Outlook for my work email, but only because I want that account separated. I work in one school district, but coach the lacrosse team in another. I don't want a parent of one of my students receiving email from my other school address, which I have done accidentally. Using Outlook firewalls both accounts from accidental bleed over.
For work related stuff I like the stock mail.app. It just works better and when I get calendar events it adds them to my calendar easily. Just overall easier.
I like all the extra features that some offer but meh I dont end up using them.
I've tried many of them, and always came back to the stock mail app.
It works, and doesn't try to do too much. I feel that's where many apps fail.
I tried hard to like gmail, based on what many podcasters said. But after a year I moved on, and consider gmail the worst email experience that I have ever had, desktop or mobile.
If I had to use something else it would likely be Outlook.
Some people really like Blue Mail but I haven't tried it yet. I do really like that it has a dark mode, so I'm tempted by that function.
I never use the features that the other apps have. For example I've never had an email that once opened I thought to myself...hmm, maybe I'll read that later. No, I read it and either keep it or delete it. Done. But my only issue now is that I have my Gmail account set up with it as that's the only email account I have. But for some reason a great majority of the time when I open my stock email app I'll get a warning that "Gmail can not be accessed right now" or something like that. I could go most of the day without being able to retrieve me email. So subsequently I've had to download the Gmail app which works all the time. I still prefer the stock app because when I want to delete an email it's deleted. With the Gmail app I have to archive it. If Apple can resolve that issue I'll go back to that all the time. Incidentally I have the iPhone 7 Plus, The iPad Mini 4, and the original iPad Air and I have that Gmail issue on all my devices, so it's not and issue in the setting with one device. Plus it doesn't happen every time so it's not as if my settings changed. But once they resolve this issue I'll go back to the stock app as that's more than I need.
It just works.