To curve the display or to not curve the display? That is the question! Join our forums and let us know what you think.

With the release of the Galaxy S8 and its beautiful curved display, some people have begun to speculate as to whether or not the new iPhone will follow the same curved path...

Matt Manahan 05-08-2017 08:32 AM “ If Apple ever makes a curved screen, I hope they implement it differently than Samsung. I played around with the S8+ at Best Buy yesterday. It's a beautiful phone, but I can't get past that curved display. I hate the screen distortion it causes. I'm sure I'd get used to it, but I find it distracting more than anything else. It doesn't seem to serve any purpose other than making it initially... Reply

Some people say that they don't care what the new screen looks like – as long as it works!

Lee_Bo 05-08-2017 08:45 AM “ As long as the phone works, I don't care if the screen is curved or not. Reply

While others claim that the lighting and glare from curved screens can be extremely annoying…

chezm 05-08-2017 08:46 AM “ I especially hate the glare from lighting you get at the curves...very annoying Reply

But what do you think?

Jump on in and join our discussion in the iMore forums for a chance to sound off about your rounded screen preferences and have your voice be heard!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!