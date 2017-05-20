To curve the display or to not curve the display? That is the question! Join our forums and let us know what you think.
With the release of the Galaxy S8 and its beautiful curved display, some people have begun to speculate as to whether or not the new iPhone will follow the same curved path...
Matt Manahan05-08-2017 08:32 AM“
If Apple ever makes a curved screen, I hope they implement it differently than Samsung. I played around with the S8+ at Best Buy yesterday. It's a beautiful phone, but I can't get past that curved display. I hate the screen distortion it causes. I'm sure I'd get used to it, but I find it distracting more than anything else. It doesn't seem to serve any purpose other than making it initially...Reply
Some people say that they don't care what the new screen looks like – as long as it works!
Lee_Bo05-08-2017 08:45 AM“
As long as the phone works, I don't care if the screen is curved or not.Reply
While others claim that the lighting and glare from curved screens can be extremely annoying…
chezm05-08-2017 08:46 AM“
I especially hate the glare from lighting you get at the curves...very annoyingReply
But what do you think?
Reader comments
I prefer slight curves brings some level of sexiness to the iPhone
No. Sure they look beautiful when they're naked BUT curved screens are inherently more vulnerable to damage even with a case on. Then that brings it's next problem because you need a case to reduce that vunerablitily which takes away the whole look of the infinity display or small bezel display and the case effectively adds an extra 5 or 6mm to the sides so it just looks like it's got normal bezels again. I can speak from experience here as I had the Galaxy s8 Plus then switched to the LG G6. I'd like them to go more with tiny bezels as you still get edge to edge screen but it's flat and will accept a tempered glass screen protector and a case that protects it on all sides.
Exactly. The Galaxy S8 is probably the most beautiful smartphone ever made, but holding it sucks, and putting a case on it ruins the fantastic aesthetics.
I've been an iPhone user since day 1 with the very first iPhone, and have owned every model since then. The minimal bezels, curved screen, and basically feature equivelancy across all these phone now days, was enough for me to try my first android phone. I never notice a glare, ever. Non issue. It's like when we all were worried anything bigger than a 4" screen would be impossible to use, and now nearly every phone is larger. Non-issue. I say get rid of the bezels and bend that screen all the way around and I'll jump back to the iPhone. Still great devices.
Totally have to agree with you. I switched the S8 for its gorgeous display, curved edges and near bezelless design. And I neve found the curved edges to be annoying in any way. They create a really nice look and a smooth feeling when in hand. I am hoping that future iPhones do come with curved displays with a higher screen resolution. Eventually I may make my way back, but for now I think Samsung has proved it has a superior display and resolution. I love Apple and have so many Apple products but curved screens and higher resolution are things I'd like to see improved across the board.
To be fair it was a bit of an issue on the s6 and s7 edge but the curve on the s8 is much more subtle and they've found the sweet spot which has massively reduced glare, false touches and warped viewing at angles
Had to reply about the equivalency remark.
Just sayin. Sadly none of these things are false. Let's look at a check list. With Samsung(and android) you get a million more viruses and malware check, the Samsung CEO is in jail check, customer service is terrible check, S8 just released is slower than iPhone 7 and is trounced by iPhone 8 check, security on S8 is inferior for example facial recognition is fooled by a picture and iris scanner has issues at night or in bright daylight check, the OS is always dated on android except the Pixel, Samsung should not be charged over night check, Samsung is a known cheater on speed tests as they install software to fool the tests just as vw did with emissions test check, S8 speaker is pathetic. iPhone 7 gives you two speakers, messaging is inferior compared to iMessage on iPhone check, etc, etc.
The obsession with removing bezels is ridiculous. Until we get transparent fingers, we need a way to hold the device without accidentally tapping, or obscuring the content.
I had no problem with removing the headphone jack, I have a big problem removing the bezels.