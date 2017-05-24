Do you think it's necessary to pick up a MFI-certified power bank, or is it OK to get a non-certified one? Join the iMore forums and let us know what you think the best course of action is!

So you have your iPhone and your iPad and you're ready to go on your road trip/vacation/cross-country unicycle experience when it hits you: a power bank might actually be a good call!

As you do a bit of research, you realize that there are some models that are MFI-certified, and others that don't have the same label. Some have great ratings, while others warn buyers of dangers of getting non MFI-certified gadgets… So what's the truth?

MidnightinGotham 05-08-2017 08:31 AM “ Looking to get a power bank for a trip and we will use it to charge two iPhone 7+'s and an iPad Air 2. I am looking for a descent answer as to what I need to protec Looking to get a power bank for a trip and we will use it to charge two iPhone 7+'s and an iPad Air 2. I am looking for a descent answer as to what I need to protect our Apple devices. I have read that some power banks are MFI... Reply

Some people say that it's okay to skimp on MFI-certified things if they're not something as intense as a power bank…

njlx2016 05-08-2017 10:28 AM “ For something like a power bank, I would say getting one from an established, well known vendor that stands behind their product is more important than the MFi certification. Personally, I'm a fan of Anker and Jackery. I've had a few of their battery banks in the past and they've been solid. Other tech sites seem to like Aukey although I've personally never owned any of their products. Reply

While others claim that they've picked up random power banks and gear from a convenience store over the last couple of years without any problems:

Tartarus 05-08-2017 05:58 PM “ I just buy them from the convenience store. I have had multiple power banks over the years and never had any issues with my devices nor the power banks. Reply

So to MFI-certify, or to no MFI-certify, that is the question!

