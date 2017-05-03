With all the rumors swirling around the iPhone 8, this schematic that's been leaked looks awfully interesting… Join the discussion on our forums and let us know what you think!

Every time a new iPhone launches, there's speculation over every little, teeny-tiny detail: What does it look like? What's changed on the inside? How much is it going to cost? WHAT COLORS ARE THERE GOING TO BE?!

While it's hard to make a judgment on a phone that hasn't actually been released yet, we're lucky enough to have some leakers who like to, well, leak – hence one of our latest discussions in the forums:

James Falconer 04-27-2017 09:07 AM “ Looks like several leakers have been busy sharing a rumored schematic of the iPhone 8. I've pasted it below for your reference: 117949 What do you think? Real, or real fake? Are we looking at OLED here??? :) Reply

Some people are speculating that a shape on the leaked design could indicate wireless charging features...

lemony0 04-28-2017 08:40 AM “ Is that squircle for wireless charging? And please no fingerprint sensor on the back :straight-face: Reply

While others are offering up suggestions for the new iPhone, like adding a Touch ID sensor to the Apple logo…

camaroz1985 05-01-2017 03:23 PM “ They should put the Touch ID in the Apple logo... Reply

So what do you think? Do you think these leaked plans are real or fake? Do you think this could be the new iPhone 8, or is this a whole lot of nonsense?

Hop on in and join the discussion on our forums and share your thoughts and feelings on this potential iPhone 8 schematic ASAP!

