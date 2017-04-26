Would you prefer your Apple Watch to have a round or rectangle display? Join in in our forums and let your voice be heard!
The Apple Watch turned 2 this week (YAYYY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!), and ever since its launch, this mighty little accessory has taken the world by storm, with fans from Winnipeg to Bondi Beach still thrilled by everything the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 2 have to offer.
While the Apple Watch is still a remarkable accessory that's changing and upgrading with every passing year, one question keeps getting asked over and over again: circle or square?
James Falconer04-18-2017 11:01 AM“
We've been hearing for some time that users (well some, anyway) have wanted a ROUND display on their Apple Watch. Do you think a) that'll ever happen? and b) if a round variant was available, would you buy it?Reply
If you had the choice, would you pick a round display over a rectangle display for your Apple Watch? Why or why not?
eyecrispy04-18-2017 01:50 PM“
I would definitely consider a round watch. Aren't watches historically round?Reply
Tartarus04-19-2017 11:07 AM“
I love the current shape of the Watch but I am not anti-round shape. If the new watch warrants an upgrade, I'd buy it without hesitation about the shape.Reply
Join the discussion and let us know which you would prefer and why! #CircleorSquare
I bought the original Apple Watch the day it came out and immediately upgraded to the Series 2 last year so I've been wearing it for most of the past two years. I say "most" because I have always wanted it to be round. Apple makes beautiful things, so the Watch is beautiful, but as a life long watch-wearer, it does not resemble a watch; and that bothers me. Other than the splendid craftsmanship that Apple is known for, I've always felt more like I had on a "calculator watch" (yes, those were a thing when I was a kid) than a "watch". After the initial "buzz" wore off, and it took the better part of 2 years for me, the Watch was being used for notifications only and so I have recently elected to buy the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and I really like it. It handles all my notification needs just perfectly, but beyond that, I feel like I have an actual watch on my wrist...and for me, that matters. I wonder if others feel at all like me?
A round watchface on an Apple Watch would be a serious misfeature. Anyone claiming that watches are round denies that for a long time watches have also been built into square cases. Or other geometries for that matter. Yes it is called 'watch' but is it really that? It functions as one in the non-interactive use-case of just looking at it. But even then complications come into play.
Form follows function and in this case function involves textual and graphical representations. Those are by default tied to a square form factor. Making the Apple Watch round will necessitate a much larger watch case. Which in turn is a much more difficult fashion item to begin with.