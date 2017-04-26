Would you prefer your Apple Watch to have a round or rectangle display? Join in in our forums and let your voice be heard!

The Apple Watch turned 2 this week (YAYYY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!), and ever since its launch, this mighty little accessory has taken the world by storm, with fans from Winnipeg to Bondi Beach still thrilled by everything the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 2 have to offer.

While the Apple Watch is still a remarkable accessory that's changing and upgrading with every passing year, one question keeps getting asked over and over again: circle or square?

James Falconer 04-18-2017 11:01 AM “ We've been hearing for some time that users (well some, anyway) have wanted a ROUND display on their Apple Watch. Do you think a) that'll ever happen? and b) if a round variant was available, would you buy it? Reply

If you had the choice, would you pick a round display over a rectangle display for your Apple Watch? Why or why not?

eyecrispy 04-18-2017 01:50 PM “ I would definitely consider a round watch. Aren't watches historically round? Reply

Tartarus 04-19-2017 11:07 AM “ I love the current shape of the Watch but I am not anti-round shape. If the new watch warrants an upgrade, I'd buy it without hesitation about the shape. Reply

Join the discussion and let us know which you would prefer and why!

