While there are people who are absolutely head-over-heels in love with their iPad Pro, there have been questions regarding how it runs and works; specifically if iOS is appropriate for the iPad Pro.

Just_Me_D 04-26-2017 08:19 PM “ I've stated on numerous occasions that, in my opinion, the iPad Pro models should either run macOS or at least a modified version of it. Without it, it can be argued that it's just an updated iPad that Apple could have easily named the iPad Air 3. What do you think? Reply

Some claim that as long as it has the title of "iPad" or i-Anything, it should run iOS, no questions asked.

robertk328 04-27-2017 04:52 AM “ As long as it's called "iPad", it should run iOS. If it's more of a Surface-type device, then sure, but don't call it iPad to avoid confusion! Reply

But some others say that there's really no reason to have an iPad Pro that runs the same OS as they have on their iPhone…

ItnStln511 04-27-2017 11:53 AM “ This! It's like what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2. Both have almost identical hardware, but the Note has the S-Pen and software which is marketed towards business users. Reply

