While there are people who are absolutely head-over-heels in love with their iPad Pro, there have been questions regarding how it runs and works; specifically if iOS is appropriate for the iPad Pro.
Just_Me_D04-26-2017 08:19 PM“
I've stated on numerous occasions that, in my opinion, the iPad Pro models should either run macOS or at least a modified version of it. Without it, it can be argued that it's just an updated iPad that Apple could have easily named the iPad Air 3. What do you think?Reply
Some claim that as long as it has the title of "iPad" or i-Anything, it should run iOS, no questions asked.
robertk32804-27-2017 04:52 AM“
As long as it's called "iPad", it should run iOS. If it's more of a Surface-type device, then sure, but don't call it iPad to avoid confusion!Reply
But some others say that there's really no reason to have an iPad Pro that runs the same OS as they have on their iPhone…
ItnStln51104-27-2017 11:53 AM“
This! It's like what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2. Both have almost identical hardware, but the Note has the S-Pen and software which is marketed towards business users.Reply
Apple has lost the battle for touch devices being used as pro app devices. Hubris.
The needless segregation of touch to iOS is shortsighted, and it doesn't represent the real world. Apple loves to tell power users how to use their devices. Apple is wrong much of the time.
Why would I spend $1000 for an iPad Pro when a Macbook Air (don't you dare discontinue it without a suitable replacement) costs $999.00?
They need to just make the iPad a touch extension for the MacOS. There are many that prefer the clamshell design and carry both the iPad and MacBook. I myself use my Mac Mini. Sometimes I wish I just had a nice tablet to use along with it to extend the display or mirror the display. I know there are solutions out there already, but when Apple does it, it works seemlessly and integrates really well. So I'm hoping they do this instead. MacOS is not optimize for touch at all, and I imagine that would take a huge undertaking. MacOS is just aging compared to Windows. On my MacMini you can tell Windows 10 is much better optimized for SSD. I thought there wouldn't be a difference, but my bootcamp install loads so quickly, apps load quickly, all off the same SSD. If Apple still has some backend maintenance to do on MacOS, how much more on optimizing the UI for touch. They're going to have to really just back peddle after this next iPhone launch and get MacOS really up to date. I think using the iPad as an extension would work best. It isn't always best to have one device for everything from what I found when I tried to use my smartphone for everything. It's nice to have dedicated devices. I think having an iPad for mobile and a laptop/desktop for heavier professional work works best, and it would be nice if they integrated closer.
The iPad doesn't work as a productivity device for me at present - it is a very long way from a functional computer. Key things to change in the next iteration:
- file system (like MacOS)
- iCloud and apps able to sync folders on the local iPad disk (ie like Dropbox on MacOS/Windows)
- Mouse/Trackpad Support
With these I think it would be getting close to a Pro machine that would meet all my needs when travelling.