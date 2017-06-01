To Android or to iPhone? That is the question. Join the discussion in the iMore forums to chat about which platform reigns supreme!
If you're someone who's always used an iPhone, then you've probably wondered at least once or twice if the grass really is always greener on the other side...
Some people have made the jump from iPhone to Android, and while some are happy with making the switch, others have come crawling back to the familiar Apple-centric product their thumbs are used to.
manni1to05-22-2017 07:20 PM“
The new big screens on the LG G6 and Samsung S8+ drew me away for a few. Out of the two I definitely like the LG more (which I'm going to keep as a backup device) but I need to realize I should just stick with apple forever and for always. Lol.Reply
Some people claim they've been poked and prodded by friends and family to pick up an Android device, like the Galaxy S8, but they're content on sticking with their iPhone…
Jude52605-22-2017 08:23 PM“
My best friends husband told me to get the S8. They love it. I am happy with my iPhone. Not going back to Android. After a couple of months they will start complaining. Am waiting on itReply
While others say they've tried Android devices but tapped out after less than 14 days of using their new phone…
itsnotmeitsyou05-22-2017 08:26 PM“
I also gave in and decided to use my jump upgrade to get the S8. Thank God they gave me the option to keep my 7+ for 14 days to make sure everything got transferred and everything. I just can't do Android anymore. I'm keeping my 7+ and returning the S8.Reply
But what about you?
I like how none say why. I mean, to each their own. I carry an iPhone 6s, Nexus 5x, and Lumia 1020 (for the camera). Issue here is, I can't do just iPhone since they don't allow as much customization, and censor apps. I would agree with some of the apps I want, free speech social networks, being set as 17+, there is no reason Apple would need to block adults from seeing apps like that.
Not to mention my Nexus 5x lets me tweak settings I don't like, for instance if my iPhone worked like Android, I could bring back the double beep when Siri is listening. I could also use Signal exclusively.
I'm the "tech guy" among all the people I know, so I'm the one everyone comes to when stuff goes wrong. I've given up on helping with Android devices, as they are so cumbersome and flaky to use. Well, maybe I'll still try, but it usually ends with "you wouldn't have this problem if you upgraded to an iPhone..."
As a result of my experience with other people's Android devices, I'd never, ever, consider owning one!
What do your friends find so baffling about Android? My septuagenarian mother switched to Android after owning an iPhone since the 3G and the only issue she had was getting used to the notifications (which she now prefers).
Stinking iMessage. That's the one thing that keeps me roped into iOS, which I like in general, but I prefer android overall. Everybody I care about uses an iPhone. So, iMessage...