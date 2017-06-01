To Android or to iPhone? That is the question. Join the discussion in the iMore forums to chat about which platform reigns supreme!

If you're someone who's always used an iPhone, then you've probably wondered at least once or twice if the grass really is always greener on the other side...

Some people have made the jump from iPhone to Android, and while some are happy with making the switch, others have come crawling back to the familiar Apple-centric product their thumbs are used to.

manni1to 05-22-2017 07:20 PM “ The new big screens on the LG G6 and Samsung S8+ drew me away for a few. Out of the two I definitely like the LG more (which I'm going to keep as a backup device) but I need to realize I should just stick with apple forever and for always. Lol. Reply

Some people claim they've been poked and prodded by friends and family to pick up an Android device, like the Galaxy S8, but they're content on sticking with their iPhone…

Jude526 05-22-2017 08:23 PM “ My best friends husband told me to get the S8. They love it. I am happy with my iPhone. Not going back to Android. After a couple of months they will start complaining. Am waiting on it Reply

While others say they've tried Android devices but tapped out after less than 14 days of using their new phone…

itsnotmeitsyou 05-22-2017 08:26 PM “ I also gave in and decided to use my jump upgrade to get the S8. Thank God they gave me the option to keep my 7+ for 14 days to make sure everything got transferred and everything. I just can't do Android anymore. I'm keeping my 7+ and returning the S8. Reply

But what about you?

