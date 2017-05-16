Some people prefer the iOS keyboard, but others are a fan of Swiftkey: what about you? Join the discussion in the forums and share your opinion!
You probably already know that there are a ton of different keyboards you can use on your iPhone and iPad! Whether you're a big fan of downloading different alternatives to the standard like Swiftkey, or you prefer to stick to the iOS keyboard, there are plenty of options for typing your texts and emails in style.
But if you had to pick, would you go for the iOS keyboard or Swiftkey? (Or another option altogether?)
Miss Daredevil05-14-2017 02:54 PM“
Which one is better in your opinion and why? I like the iOS one but it annoys me that I can't customize it.Reply
Some people say because they used Swiftkey on Android, they were more than happy to install and use it on iOS ...
Lee_Bo05-14-2017 04:30 PM“
I was using SwiftKey on Android and decided to keep using it on IOS.Reply
… While others say it totally depends on the user, their writing habits, etc.
Just_Me_D05-14-2017 04:34 PM“
Which is better depends on a user's preference. I simply use the stock keyboard because it's sufficient for my usage. I've tried Swiftkey, Swype, Word Flow and others, but I always end up returning to the stock keyboard.Reply
But if you had to pick, what would be your choice?
Reader comments
Gboard is awesome. I prefer swiping over typing and Gboard is the best. Google has all of my information anyway so from a security standpoint, I'm comfortable.
gboard all the way.
I prefer SwiftKey. It's only when iOS forces me to use the stock keyboard that I realise how basic and unproductive it is to use.
I prefer SwiftKey over Apple's keyboard on both my iPhone 7 Plus and my Galaxy S8+.
Is there a keyboard for iPhone that has the numbers and letters on the keyboard like on Android phones where you do not have to press the "123" button?
Good question. I've long wondered why the iOS versions of SwiftKey and G board don't have this feature (both as a long press on the top row and being able to have them always there) when the Android ones do. Not being able to have the numbers arranged as on a numerical keyboard is annoying also).
I prefer the standard ios keyboard, but bothers me that it doesn't have swipe, I think Apple should urgently make an update introducing swipe to the standard keyboard.... Until there, adapting to the Swiftkey :(