Some people prefer the iOS keyboard, but others are a fan of Swiftkey: what about you? Join the discussion in the forums and share your opinion!

You probably already know that there are a ton of different keyboards you can use on your iPhone and iPad! Whether you're a big fan of downloading different alternatives to the standard like Swiftkey, or you prefer to stick to the iOS keyboard, there are plenty of options for typing your texts and emails in style.

But if you had to pick, would you go for the iOS keyboard or Swiftkey? (Or another option altogether?)

Miss Daredevil 05-14-2017 02:54 PM “ Which one is better in your opinion and why? I like the iOS one but it annoys me that I can't customize it. Reply

Some people say because they used Swiftkey on Android, they were more than happy to install and use it on iOS ...

Lee_Bo 05-14-2017 04:30 PM “ I was using SwiftKey on Android and decided to keep using it on IOS. Reply

… While others say it totally depends on the user, their writing habits, etc.

Just_Me_D 05-14-2017 04:34 PM “ Which is better depends on a user's preference. I simply use the stock keyboard because it's sufficient for my usage. I've tried Swiftkey, Swype, Word Flow and others, but I always end up returning to the stock keyboard. Reply

But if you had to pick, what would be your choice?

Hop on into the iMore forums and have your voice heard with some of our awesome daily discussions, rumors, all-things-Apple small talk, and so, so much more!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!