Are you someone who prefers the classic look of the milanese loop? Love the style of the Hermes bands but don't want to break the bank? Obsessed with the comfort and flexibility of the sport band while you're chugging along on your daily jog?

If you're someone who's totally obsessed with their Apple Watch, you might think that buying a variety of bands to customize your wrist's BFF is one of the funnest parts of actually owning it.

With the internet at your fingertips, it's super easy to dig in and find official watch bands from Apple as well as fantastic third-party ones from other companies, independent artists, and more! But with so many options out there, which third-party Apple Watch bands reign supreme?

James Falconer 09-23-2016 07:36 PM “ Now that I have an Apple Watch on order, time to think about bands. Since we're all probably well versed in the bands available from Apple (and Hermes), thought it'd be fun to put together a running list of some of the BEST third party Apple Watch bands. I'll get this party started. Below are a few I've had my eye on: Kartice leather band Top4cus milanese loop eoso link bracelet Add... Reply

Some people are big fans of Pad & Quill bands because of their quality and style…

Rob Phillips 09-23-2016 07:45 PM “ I'm wearing Pad & Quill's Lowry Cuff and it's a really nice, high quality leather band from a very well known leather accessory maker. Check it out here. Reply

… While others say that they prefer using Apple-made watch bands.

