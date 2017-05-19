If you were stuck on a desert island and only had access to one app… Which would you pick? Join the iMore forums and let us know which app you couldn't live without!

You've probably played the "if you were stranded on a desert island?" game before with friends, asking them which book they'd bring or what TV show they'd watch or which BFF they'd pack in case they were stranded.

But what if you could only bring one app to the desert island? Which would you pick and why?

pkcable 05-09-2017 03:52 PM “ Folks, Ok think of those desert island lists, and in this case I'm giving you 1 app. Yes 1 app that you get on your phone. What would that be? For me it's Hoopla, and a supply of audio books to occupy my time! They also have some videos and music that you can download too! I think this would be PERFECT to make all that idle time easier. So what about you guys? What's your desert... Reply

Some people say that they would go for a music streaming app… (Cella's note: Does Wi-Fi matter?)

firedept10 05-09-2017 07:39 PM “ Mine would be one of the music streaming apps. Reply

While others are like, "Duh, Safari!"

SwitchBeach 05-09-2017 08:23 PM “ Can I choose Safari? Then I can get to many things. Reply

But if you had to pick one app to have on a desert island, which would it be and why?!

