Security and forensics expert Jonathan Zdziarski is joining Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team. And that's a huge win for personal privacy.

Previously, Jonathan Zdziarski wrote code that eventually led to much of the modern digital forensic and data extraction tools. More recently, he made Little Flocker to protect people from digital intrusion and wrote about defending data at border crossings and guarding against phishing attacks. Now he's moving on... to Apple!

From zdziarski.com:

I'm pleased to announce that I've accepted a position with Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team, and am very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals so passionate about protecting the security and privacy of others. This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love. I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that.

Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team, which I think is still part of CoreOS under SVP Craig Federighi's software engineering org, is beyond terrific. Led by Ivan Krstić, it's been responsible for everything from hardening iOS, to Gate Keeper and System Integrity Protection on the Mac, to the Bug Bounty program announced late last year.

Because Apple's business isn't dependent on selling ads against customer data, and because from CEO Tim Cook on down, Apple deeply believes in customer privacy, the company is able to make security and privacy a front-facing feature. Not just in the code but in the policy and the willingness to stand up for it.

We live in a time where governments around the world, conservative and liberal alike, are abandoning and even assaulting personal privacy in the name of security.

In the current climate, not storing our data is the best way to prevent multiple collection vectors. Creating tools like differential privacy are the best ways to preserve our anonymity while still providing convenient services. Locking down devices with encryption even the manufacturer can't get into is the best way to keep hackers and foreign powers out of those devices.

That's what makes Apple the perfect place for Jonathan to continue his journey. (And his photography!)

Congrats to Jonathan and to Apple and the security team! I look very much forward to being even better protected by your code in the future!