Jonathan Zdziarski's Little Flocker for Mac purchased by F-Secure

Little Flocker, the Mac security tool developed by Jonathan Zdziarski, has been purchased by digital security company F-Secure. The app will be integrated into new F-Secure products which will provide protection for both mainstream consumers as well as business users.

From F-Secure:

F-Secure plans to enrich Little Flocker's core technology with its security cloud, and implement it into Protection Service for Business, a security solution with centrally managed computer, mobile and server security with integrated patch management and mobile device management. The technology will later be available to consumer customers as part of F-Secure SAFE – a multi-device security offering.

Additionally, F-Secure will offer the tool for "tech savvy users" as a free technology beta under the branding F-Secure XFENCE. The app should work much like Little Flocker does now.

Little Flocker was originally released last year by Zdziarski, a security and forensics expert who recently joined Apple's Security Engineering and Architecture team. The tool watches apps on your Mac in an attempt to protect you from malware, ransomware, backdoors, and more, preventing apps from accessing files and system resources such as your iSight camera without your explicit permission.