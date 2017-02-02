Your iPhone is a powerful piece of technology until it gets stuck in a recovery mode or refuses to turn on and you are left panicking. There is nothing worse than your iPhone going crazy at the wrong time, and that is usually exactly when it happens. Moments before a big meeting, days before a vacation, and there is often not enough time to spend hours researching and trying different things to help recover the data and get it fixed. Luckily, you don't have to worry about all of that.
Meet the iMyFone iOS System Care Bundle for Mac, a great set of resources that will help you through those desperate times of need. From being able to restore your iPhone without losing any information to scanning your device to find hidden files to delete to free up space and even compressing photos, back up and delete photos in mass, right from your computer. Sounds great, right? That's because it is, and it's quite affordable at just $35.
Some of the key benefits of these apps include:
- Cleans all iOS files, including photos, videos, account passwords, messages, & more
- Completely eliminate previously deleted & existing data w/ no opportunity to restore
- Choose between 1-click cleanup, erase all data, erase deleted files, & erase private data modes for specific needs
- Scan device to find & erase previously hidden files permanently
- Save space on your phone by removing junk & temporary files quickly
- Compress photos, back up & delete photos & videos, & mass remove apps
- Restore your iPhone without losing any data
- Use as easily as plugging your iPhone into the computer & following the instructions
- Fix your system completely in just 3 steps
Normally, this bundle would set you back right around $100, but right now you can pay a fraction of that. Priced at just $35 right now you'll get both great apps for less than one would normally cost. This 64% discount won't be around for long, so be sure to act quick and get this great bundle for yourself now!