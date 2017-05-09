There's no arguing that what once was the smart home trend is slowly becoming the smart home norm, and there is high demand for apps that work with virtual assistants, like Amazon's Alexa. The problem is, learning to write these types of apps isn't an easy task, and the cost of doing so isn't usually affordable.
Imagine a course that starts with the absolute basics of coding; a course that works through to the advanced techniques of building voice apps. Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on an Amazon Alexa coding bundle that covers everything you need to know about building apps for Alexa. Instead of paying the usual price of $316, you'll instead pay only $19. That's 93% off the regular price.
This bundle includes two courses:
- Alexa Development For Absolute Beginners
- Advanced Alexa Skills Kit
You will learn to build a whole host of voice apps for Alexa, you'll be able to take a mock exam at the end of each course, and you'll even learn how to create your own Alexa device. Access stays open forever, so you can work these courses into your schedule.
Ready to start coding apps for Alexa? Even if you've never worked with code before, this course teaches you everything you need to know.