The next part of The Legend of Zelda will arrive at the same time as Nintendo's new console.

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will launch on March 3, 2017, alongside the Nintendo Switch. The latest installment of the Zelda brings some brand new elements to the venerable series.

In a first for the series, Breath of the Wild will feature an entirely open world, allowing you to roam and explore wherever you would like across the land of Hyrule. In your adventures, you'll discover the Shries of Trials, which offer special items as rewards for solving their many traps and puzzles. The game will also offer a wide variety of outfits and gear to aid you in your quests.

While the Nintendo Switch is the company's new hotness, Wii U owners will also be able to get their hands on Breath of the Wild in March. You can currently pre-order the Wii U version of the game over at Amazon, with a Prime Savings price of $47.99.

