LEGO Boost could change the way kids play.

LEGO is no stranger to innovative, tech-first solutions for kids, but this one takes the proverbial cake. LEGO Boost is a platform that allows kids to build practically anything and program it using an iPad app.

While Boost is not the first solution of this kinds — Sphero and others have been at it for years now — LEGO is certainly the most popular brand to do so. From robots to guitars to buildings that move, LEGO Boost uses a central Hub, plus programmable motors and various sensors, to make what's built do whatever the app tells it to do. From the website:

Combine the versatile LEGO building system with advanced technology to boost your creativity with the awesome LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox. Download the free tablet app to your device and follow the step-by-step instructions to build and code any of the 5 multifunctional models. Experience Vernie the Robot—a moving and talking robot; the M.T.R.4 (Multi-Tooled Rover 4)—a robust, versatile rover with 4 different tool attachments including a spring-loaded shooter; the Guitar4000—a musical instrument with pitch bend and sound effects; Frankie the Cat—an interactive pet that plays, purrs and expresses its mood; or the AutoBuilder—an automated production line that really builds miniature LEGO models! Bring your creations to life with the app's intuitive, icon-based coding interface and complete an array of exciting activities designed for each model. This set also includes a playmat for use with specific activities, and a LEGO BOOST wall poster!

It's only coming in August 2017, but Boost is already shaping up to one of the most exciting kids-related announcements of the year!