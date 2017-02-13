iPad empowers millions of people. It has millions of stories. Tell them.
iPad is a huge business. It sold 13 million units over the holidays. That's well over twice the 5.4 million Macs that were sold in the same quarter. It accounts for 85% of tablets priced over $200 and is a business big and profitable enough that every other company in the industry would give almost anything to own it themselves.
Yet, it's not growing. From breakneck acceleration coming out of its second year and a story compelling enough it got millions of people lining up to buy, to year-over-year declines in sales and no hint of a story on the horizon that might turn it all around.
It's led some in the industry to revert back to their roots in traditional computing and claim Apple needs to make the iPad "more capable" in order to make it more successful. As if by meeting the needs of the higher-end computing niche — needs already met by the Mac — will help iPad regain its mainstream appeal.
The iPad Market
From The iPad Market written right after Apple's Q1 2017 results:
That's what Steve Jobs meant when he called iPad the future of computing. His dream, and the consistent goal of Apple over the years, from Apple II to Mac to iMac to iPad, was mainstreaming computer technology. It's also why Jobs spoke of trucks and cars. iPad wasn't a PC, it was something that the majority of people would eventually find more practical than a full-on PC.
iPad, at its core, made apps and the web accessible and approachable to people, young and old, who either couldn't, hadn't, or simply never enjoyed using a PC.
It's why other vendors who tried to use "full desktop OS", multi-window multitasking, Flash, and other traditional computer paradigms to compete with iPad failed so spectacularly always. It's also why Windows on a tablet wasn't considered a selling point but a detriment. The mainstream didn't want it. They wanted iPad.
That's why so many people not only bought an iPad 2, or one of the iPads since then, but have held onto it. It's not just as much computer as they needed, its as much computer as they wanted, and they'll use it until it breaks down and stops being usable.
iPad accelerated faster than any of Apple's previous products, including iPhone, so it hit its current speed limit faster as well. iPad has also proven capable enough and durable enough that, for its intended mainstream market, there's far less pressure to upgrade unless and until whatever version they last bought no longer works. And unlike iPhone with its camera, there hasn't yet been an iPad feature so compelling it drives more frequent upgrades.
So, we have a device that fits the needs of an incredibly large market so well it eats its own growth. How does Apple solve for that?
Not the Mac
It's tempting to suggest Apple fix iPad by making it more like Mac. Like most people in the tech industry, I secretly want every product to be for me. That's what leads to getting an iPad, trying to use it like a Mac, hitting a wall, feeling frustrated, hearing growth isn't going so well, and assuming the answer is to remove those walls and frustrations.
And that's absolutely true... for thousands, maybe even millions of people. The ones already served by the Mac. Not for the tens of millions, maybe even hundreds of millions more for whom the Mac was never serviceable.
iPad's genius is that it's a digital canvas that can become anything to anyone, not just the same old thing for some of us. And it's oppositional to how and why iPad was created and released to begin with.
Doing things like adding Xcode for iPad, drag-and-drop between Split Views, Finder, Terminal, would be great for traditional computer users like me and mine, but it wouldn't move the needle for iPad. Except, potentially, backwards.
iPad's genius is that it's a digital canvas that can become anything to anyone, not just the same old thing for some of us.
At best it would appeal to only a small, existing market. At worst it would make iPad as alienating for the masses as the PCs and DOS-boxes were before it.
It also misses out on what makes iPad so... iPad. Moments like pulling off the keyboard on a plane so you can stop working and start watching. Easily traveling from coffee shop to meeting and back, not just working on designs but letting clients touch them. Taking your references onto the field, into the sky, or on a service run, whether or not you have an internet connection. Easing back into the couch and sketching the night away. Pulling your child onto your lap, tapping the presentation away, and helping them map the stars....
Only iPad
Apple's technical challenge is to keep increasing iPad's capabilities while making those capabilities either accessible to the mainstream, like Pencil or Playgrounds... or invisible. It's why I've written about iPadOS and an iPad designed not to be a Mac but as though there was no Mac — free of assumptions and traditional expectations.
Apple's marketing challenge is much harder. At some point, iPad upgrade cycles will be understood well enough, and its sales will begin to look Mac-enough, that the hot takes will chill out. And that's fine as far as it grows. But to deliver on the promise of being the computer for the rest of us — to return iPad to growth — Apple will need to do more.
Apple needs to show you what you can accomplish with iPad. Only iPad.
They'll need to sell it. Not as Mac alternative. Not by taking it to the depths of the ocean or the tops of mountains. Apple will need to sell iPad as iPad. They'll need to show how it can empower *everyone — your child, your grandparent, your business, your band, your teacher, your student, your family — you.
We've gotten moments of that before. iPad 2 was the best example with "We believe". Some of the less ostentatious, more relatable aspects of "Your Verse" hit on it as well. But it's never been sustained. It's never stuck on empowering the individual. On you. On me.
Apple needs to show you what you can accomplish with iPad. Only iPad.
It's the most personal computer Apple has ever made. Every iPad customer has a very personal story about how they use it and what it means to them. Many of those stories are inspiring.
Tell those stories.
Reader comments
Let iPad be iPad: Why making it a traditional computer isn't the answer
I agree! iPad has had an enormous positive impact on many types of users and usage patterns. It opened up more and more innovative pathways of how to get stuff done. For many users it's all the computing power they ever need. And for others it's a helpful accessory next to many others.
Personally I had hoped that in the long run I could actually use iPad in a maxed out version to organize and edit video even in full 4K. Obviously Apple has no intention of going there. It took forever to get to 256GB storage space. Several iOS devices record 4K footage, but none can show the full resolution on its built in screen. Compatibility to other cameras even in regular HD quality is still limited. That's why after the release of the 10" iPad Pro and no real improvement, I decided to abandon iPad altogether and go to MacBook Pro Retina and iPhone 7 Plus. That way I have a powerhouse iOS device in a hybrid size between iPhone and iPad in my pocket and an enormously capable and compatible computing monster in my backpack.
Bottom line: iPad is a fantastic device and it plays a significant role in today's society for many great reasons. But it might not be the perfect choice for everyone.
Sent from the iMore App
I'm sorry to say it but what you wanted in this article exists and it's called the Microsoft Surface yes I know it's not an apple product. Before you go and scoff at me for saying that, but it is exactly they type of device you described as wanting in your article, a tablet that has the hourse power to do real work unlike the ipad pro. Yes it runs Windows but that's not a bad thing. As Windows 10 is a monumental improvement over previous versions and the anniversary edition has further improved it. Now before I get the fan boy screamed at me. I have to inform viewers of this page that I'm not at all. I'm an equally opertuites person. I chose and android phone but was given an iPhone for work I chose a Mac pro as it runs both OS's and was what I needed, with in the space to power ratio. I also own a Surface for propper computing on the go. My point is that people get blinded by the apple distortion field and don't see that there are alternatives. Not only that, but because of apple suckses the alternatives have had to be truly spectacular to even get a look in. The alternatives are often just as pleasant to use and do a lot more for a lot less. Heck... If you really wanted to you can run ios with a bit of not to geeky effort on a Surface or even Mac OS. It's not treason to look elsewhere. It also keeps apple on task producing great products if we don't blindly by the next apple product if it dose not do what we want it to.
Despite the hype by Microsoft and its supporters, the Surface line has been a failure. They've never exceeded about 3.7 million sales for a year, not a quarter. The average price exceeds $1,250, when the required (for most users) keyboard is included. Surface sales actually went down in 2016, though, not be a large percentage.
Surface isn't really a tablet, but a lightweight Windows pc without built-in keyboard. If that's what someone wants, that's fine, but Microsoft has failed to convince a large number of people that it is indeed what they want. It's highly unlikely that they ever will.
No really that's not it for almost anyone on the fence between a MacBook and an iPad. Windows adds complexity above and beyond MacOS so why would I go a step beyond the MacBook with Windows? For a touch screen? That doesn't really make a lot of sense since if I'm already on the Mac, none of my software deals well with a touchscreen. If I'm already on an iPad then I can use the iPad I have as a touchscreen for the Mac (with a little software.)
I think few Mac users will find a Windows 10 device a reasonable alternative. And if you are using an iPad because MacOS is too complex, then I can see no case where switching to Windows will make things easier.
On the other hand, if you have used Windows in the past and liked it and are thinking about moving back, now may be the perfect time. A Surface or SurfaceBook may not be cheap but they look like very nice machines now that Microsoft has worked out the majority of the kinks.
BTW, it appears your powerful Surface doesn't have a working spell-checker.
Though for a lot of people Windows is still a deal-breaker. I've used Windows for years, and I've used Windows 10, but I still prefer the way macOS works and I've got apps such as Paw (https://paw.cloud) which I use for development that are only available on macOS. I've still experienced some weird issues on Windows 10 which have generally existed in Windows for a long time, it's still core Windows underneath, but I know it has improved a lot. If you know you can adapt to Windows, then definitely go for the Surface, but for me I'm sticking with the Mac. I'm still happy without having a touchscreen on my computer, I can still do everything I need to, plus with the work that I do (web development/programming) a touchscreen wouldn't offer me too many benefits
Rene, Phil Schiller needs to hire you to run iPad marketing at Apple. You guys at iMore tell the iPad story better than Apple ever has.
I'm tired of hearing this old concept of the iPad just being an iPad, and nothing else. It seems to me that those saying this don't really understand the concept of computing as well as they think they do.
There is no reason why giving us what many of us want in terms of better access to the file system, a true windowing system, and other features, would make the device more complex for those who don't need those features. Right now, Apple has moved, belatedly, into those concepts with split screen and iCloud storage, with an onboard folder with limited access to some files.
I can't believe that this has made it more complex for those who never use (or who aren't aware of) those features. Though, when swiping from the right side, sometimes the split screen will appear even though it's not expected.
Apple has the Settings app for a purpose. There is no reason why it can't give us access to those advanced features by allowing us to turn them on. Those who don't want, or need, those features, don't have to turn them on. It's really pretty simple.
I would like to see the iPad evolve. By refusing to think that more sophisticated access is needed, that evolution is stunted. I certainly don't expect to see a 6 core Desktop processor in there, but Apple's own SoCs are becoming pretty powerful as it is. More RAM would enable photo, video and other high requirement apps to work better. We are using these apps now, and every time Apple wraps improvements in, they get better, and more powerful.
With the addition of color management in iOS 9, and mostly completed in iOS 10, we're getting the ability to do pro level work on a tablet, particularly with the DCI-P3 gamut, and the Pencil. 4GB is a good start, but we really need 8 for all of this. Eventually, even more.
I own every 9.7", and larger, ipad since the very first, except for the 4, so I'm pretty familiar with its evolution. I believe that it really needs to move even further. I don't want macOS onboard, as Microsoft has done with their Surface line. But Apple can, and should, enable more abilities for the professional user base.
There seems to be an unwarranted fear that sophistication will lead to lost sales. But while the article does mention dropping sales, it doesn't mention the huge drop in these sales, which is amounting to almost 20% a year. If this continues, then in about 3 years, sales will be in the high single digit millions a year. This is not the vision we all expected.
Apple, and these talking about how much THEY want the iPad to remain the same, need to reevaluate their understanding of this market. People need a good reason to upgrade, and Apple needs to give them that reason. Right now, they aren't.