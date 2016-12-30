There's a brand new 5K resolution, P3 color gamut display for the MacBook Pro. It's LG branded, not Apple — but is it any good?

The LG 5K UltraFine Display in many ways is the next-generation Apple Retina 5K Display. But it's clearly an LG display and not an Apple one. Does that matter?

When Apple debuted the latest generation MacBook Pro back in October, 2016, they debuted a new 5K display along with it. It wasn't just high-density "Retina" quality either, it was wide color, able to show the same DCI-P3 gamut that digital cinema uses. It was everything everyone waiting on a new Mac display had been waiting for. Except for one thing — it was LG designed and branded, not Apple.

For some, not at all. The panel is all they see and the casing and logo disappear into the background. For others, it matters everything. The panel is all they see and the casing and logo glare at them, impossible to ignore.

The reality is this: Apple helped engineer this display to such an extent that LG wrapping and labeling it probably came down to nothing more or less than a business decision. Internally, it's the same or highly similar to the panel in the iMac with Retina 5K and P3 display introduced in October of 2015.

The reality is also this: Externally, it looks more like a boxy LG television than a sleek Apple iMac. The display is the interface to the computer. It's what most of us look at and allowing that critical relationship to fall under LG's flag instead of Apples is risky. It might seem small but ecosystems are built and lost on the smallest of keystones.

I can't say I'm a fan of the design. It's bulkier, clunkier, and more utilitarian than what Apple has done with the iMac. It's well built, though, with a strong, heavy base and serviceable hinge. It's also matte black, so it really does disappear into the background. Especially when that display lights up.

So, to me, yes, it matters. I would greatly prefer if this display was in an Apple casing with an Apple logo. But, it not a deal-breaker for me. Obviously.

Unboxing

The LG 5K box is thicker than the iMac 5K and, again, looks more like a television box than Apple packaging. Which totally stands to reason. Opening it up I found a lot of loose styrofoam, which was annoying because it got everywhere and I had to break out the vacuum cleaner to fully Ghostbuster it back to the hell from which it came.

The display was also covered in what looked like 1960s science fair inspired silver wrapping. It slipped off with only slightly more effort than Apple's typical translucent wrapper.

One other pet peeve: There was a sticker on the display saying it was EnergyStar certified. It's a noble thing and the sticker came off incredibly easily. But a sticker on the display? Don't do that.

Also included in the box was a manual and a VESA mount. That's a great addition by LG, notably because it was something you had to pick exclusively, and prior to purchase, from Apple. There's also a power cable for the display and a Thunderbolt 3 cable for connecting to your MacBook Pro.

All in all, it was easy to unpack and set up.

That 5K P3 display

To my eyes, the LG 5K isn't as glossy as the Retina 5K iMac. That'll please those who prefer more matte displays. Personally, though, I find the slight difference distracting and would have preferred if LG had finished it to match the MacBook Pro exactly.

If I'm only looking at the LG display, though, I don't notice it at all. I'm absolutely lost, the same way I was in the original iMac 5K display. There's just something about that size. It fills enough of your field of vision, at such a close distance, that it feels like IMAX. Especially when the density is high and the color is deep. It almost feels supra-real.

If you're not familiar with DCI-P3 color gamut, it gives greater breadth than the older sRGP standard, which means brighter reds, deeper greens, and more luscious oranges and purples.

These days the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, Retina 5K iMac, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and the new MacBooks Pro all have P3 displays, and if you have any of them, you'll know it's hard to go back. Once you stare at a P3 display for a while, sRGP just looks... duller.

I've got everything running on my studio desk right now. So. Many. Pixels. But the size, density, and color depth are incredible to behold. It's like a high-dynamic range honeymoon that I never want to end.

We'll see how it all holds up, though.

Ports and peripherals

There are stereo speakers and a built-in mic and webcam on the LG UltraFine 5K Display. There's also four USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports. One is labeled for changing and will push 85 watts to a MacBook Pro. The other three are good for 5 Gbps data to peripherals.

I'll test out the speakers, mic, and webcam, but I typically use a headset, Heil mic and USB interface, and a USB Logitech or Cisco webcam for podcasts or broadcasts. The headset I can plug into the MacBook Pro itself, but it's less convenient. Ideally I'd just use AirPods or Bose QC35 and kiss the wires goodbye, but I'm still Galactica paranoid when it comes to hardlines for video or audio production.

For my mic and webcams I'll need — wait for it! — dongles. They're both USB-A, so that's an adapter each. Ethernet is a little trickier. Apple doesn't make a USB-C to Ethernet dongle and I haven't picked up a third-party one, so for now it's Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 and Thunderbolt 2 to Ethernet for the double dongle dust-up.

It feels remarkably silly when you set it up — much as it did when I set up DisplayPort extenders and FireWire dongles on my old Mac Pro — but once once set up, I don't think I'll notice or remember the dongles exist.

But I'll see and enjoy that display every damn day.

First impressions

I tried the LG 5K UltraFine Display at the Apple event back in October and liked it enough that, when they went on sale in December — and at a discount thanks to Apple's price cuts on all Thunderbolt 3 accessories! – I snapped up two of them.

Short term, I want to test how well my 15-inch MacBook Pro review unit could drive both displays at the same time. In early tests, all those pixels pushed fine and I didn't notice any lag in cursor movement, window animations, or rendering.

Longer term, I'm going to set up one at the standing desk in my living room, where I work off-hours, and my studio, where I podcast and otherwise work from. Then I'll simply switch my personal 13-inch MacBook Pro between them. I'm hoping that'll once again let me simplify my computing experience, since it's light enough to travel with and powerful enough to do full-on production.

In the mean time, I'm going to compare the LG 5K UltraFine Display with MacBook Pro against the iMac with built-in Retina 5K Display, to see how the convertible does against the all-in-one. And, of course, I'll be back with a review.

If you have any questions or there's anything you'd like to know more about, just let me know! And if you want to grab one of your own, do it before Apple's sale ends in March.

See at Apple