Lifeproof's slim-yet-durable case are ready for Apple's latest iPhones.

Case maker Lifeproof has has released two new versions of its Nüüd case for the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus. The cases, which come in one of four color options, offer a thinner profile compared to the company's other cases while still providing protection against water, dirt, and drops.

The Nüüd cases for iPhone 7 and for iPhone 7 Plus offer what Lifeproof calls a "screenless" design, giving users unrestricted access to their phone's display. At the same time, the cases offer water protection to a depth of two meters for one hour, as well as drop protection from heights of two meters.

Both cases come in one of four colors: black, Mermaid Teal, Midnight Indigo Blue, and Plum Reef Purple. Both Nüüd cases are available now from Lifeproof for $99.99.