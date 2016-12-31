Right now you can pick up Anker's Lightning cable for just $8, a savings of $12. This cable is reinforced at all its weakest points to help it last up to five times as long as other cables, meaning you won't need to replace them as often. Nothing is worse than going to charge your iPhone or iPad only to realize that your Lightning cable is going bad and won't pass any currency through it. Don't get caught in this situation, and instead have a trusty cable that is made to last.

Be sure to pick one (or maybe two) of these up before the price jumps back up!

See at Amazon