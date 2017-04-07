Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

I don't know about you, but I like to listen to music everywhere. In my office, the car, by the pool and even the shower. Right now you can pick up this waterproof Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing for just $9.99 with coupon code LV5Z4QLT, which is a savings of $9 from its regular price. The speaker has a small footprint so it doesn't take up much space, but is designed to still be loud enough to hear over the running water or when using it outside. Battery life won't be much of a concern with this one as it's rated for around 7 hours of playback with the volume at 70%.

The hexagonal shape allows the speaker to be a bit more durable and robust, and it can balance on each side so you can set it down anywhere without worrying. Odds are this deal won't stick around too long, so be sure to grab one now!

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!