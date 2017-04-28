iPad keyboard cases are fairly common, but that hasn't stopped Logitech producing another one. And if you're looking for something a little more affordable than the Apple Smart Keyboard for your baby iPad Pro, the Universal Folio might be just the job.

Specifically of interest to iPad Pro owners will be the included pen loop, ideal for keeping your Apple Pencil close at all times. It's a Bluetooth keyboard, so no smart connector here, and works with Android and Windows as well as iOS. Hence the universal in the name.

The Universal Folio is designed to hold 9 and 10-inch tablets and the battery life is rated at an insane two years, based on two hours of use every day. That's a lot of typing. The corners adjust to hold different sized tablets safe and sound, but it's only really going to be of use for the new iPad, the iPad Air and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Best of all it's very affordable. This combined case, tablet stand and keyboard will only set you back $59.99, which represents excellent value. And it's available now.

