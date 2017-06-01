I'll be heading to WWDC 2017 next week and I've got a bag full of tricks to help me get through it!

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is a few days away. I don't have to travel as far as my iMore companions, but I do like to take a lot of gear with me. While trying to pack as minimally as possible, I'll still be toting around my most important gadgets. Here's what's in my bag this year, and more importantly, what my bag is.

Booq Superslim case for 13-inch MacBook Pro: I'm pairing down quite a bit from last year with this slim briefcase/messenger-style bag. It's small enough to carry around with ease but big enough to house my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and other accessories (including charging cables!).

2016 13-inch MacBook Pro:The MacBook Pro is the only way to go when it comes to laptops, in my opinion. They are powerful enough to be used as a main computer but portable enough to take on the road. I prefer the 13-inch model because it's just easier to tote around, even though I am more comfortable using a larger screen. That's why I usually connect my MBP to my iPad Pro with Duet Display, so I can use a second screen. The Touch Bar update with the 2016 model provides some useful shortcuts, despite what others might say, that I fully take advantage of.

9.7-inch iPad Pro: When traveling to conferences, I don't usually use my iPad for anything more than a second screen, which is why the "baby pro" is the perfect device for my needs. It is small, lightweight, and does everything I need a second screen to do.

Apple Pencil: Admittedly, I'm a terrible artist, so you won't find me doodling awesome illustrations of Batman or anything (eh, hem, Rene). But, I love using it with my favorite coloring book apps to help me relax, which is seriously important at WWDC.

Apple Pen: Because Rene gave it to me at the MacBook Pro event (thanks boss) and it's awesome ... and it matches my iPhone SE and iPad Pro. #rosegoldallthethings

iPhone SE: The smaller, yet still powerful, iPhone SE is the only smart phone I need. It fits perfectly into my bag or pocket and I can take care of tasks one-handed. I don't need anything larger because that's what I have an iPad Pro for.

Apple Watch Series 2: These days, I need my Apple Watch as much as I need my iPhone. It provides instant bite-sized bits of information about important communications. If I get a notification or a text message, I can simply glance down at my wrist to decide if I need to address it further. This is invaluable when you are working on a fast-paced schedule.

Apple AirPods: Though the AirPods give me a small measure of discomfort, they are much less painful than Apple's EarPods and are seriously the best in-ear headphones for using with iPhone, iPad, and Mac when on the road. I never go anywhere without them (especially thanks to my Lunies carrying case).

Reporter's Notebook: I always bring a Reporter's Notebook with me on business trips. I rarely ever use one, but they are great for getting quotes or jotting down notes when you are on the move. They are only 4 inches wide, so you can hold a notebook in one hand while writing with the other. If you are standing and don't have a hard, flat surface nearby, a Reporter's Notebook is a great secondary option.

Of course, this doesn't include my cables and adapters, but this is my typical gear bag list. If I add any last minute items, I'll be sure to let you know.

The keynote starts at 10am PT/1pm ET on Monday, June 5 and we will be covering the entire event live.