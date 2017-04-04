Apple is working on a new Mac Pro. If you could suggest a new feature or two, what would you say?

Though Apple's 2013-era Mac Pro has at last received a minor speed bump, it's still more or less the same computer released in 2013. Twenty. Thirteen. And since Apple didn't make it updatable either, that means everyone who bought one — or buys one of the new, slightly updated models — is also stuck in 2013.

But hope is on the horizon! Apple is working on an entirely new Mac Pro, with a modular, upgradeable design. Though it won't be out in 2017, we can only hope that it'll grace our offices the year after; in the meantime, however, it never hurts to build your dream computer.

So, if Apple came to you and asked what the company should include in its new Mac Pro, what would you tell them?

USB C / Thunderbolt 3 ports

Keep a few legacy USB-A, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, and SD card ports

Latest-gen Intel Xeon processors

Option for Intel CUDA graphics cards

Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar and Touch ID

Capable of running four 5K display

Those are just a few ideas. What are yours?