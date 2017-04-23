Where can you find the best deal on a new MacBook? Let's take a look at some of the offers currently available!

Retailers are always running sales and promotions on different products, but hunting down the best deal can sometimes be difficult. From the time spent searching for the deals to trying to remember where you saw the best price or who added the most value to the transaction, it can be a daunting process. Luckily, it doesn't have to be. This is your new one-stop-shop for all the best MacBook deals from around the web.

Whether a retailer is offering a steep discount or a nice accessory package with the purchase, you'll find all the best deals on the MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more right here.

MacBook

Apple recently announced a refreshed 2016 MacBook that offers a number of great features with it. At a base price of $1,299, it comes with a 12-inch LED display that has a resolution of 2304x1440. It also features an Intel Core M processor, 8GB of RAM, and your choice of a 256GB or 512GB solid state drive. The MacBook offers a thin profile but plenty of power to get all of your daily tasks completed with ease.

While the base price may be a bit higher than you want to spend on a new computer, you can save some money with these deals.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is often considered the workhorse of Apple's lineup. Coming in both a 13.3-inch and 15.4-inch variant, it can be customized a bit more with higher-end components. You can upgrade the processor, memory, hard drive, and more. Couple that with the Retina Display and you've got a whole lot of machine in a relatively small package. There is a non-Retina version that is available, but most going for the MacBook Pro will want to opt for the Retina variant. Currently, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro is the best MacBook you can buy.

Pricing ranges from as low as $1,299 to as high as $3,199, depending on which screen size you get and how many extras you want. Luckily, you can save some money on it with these deals.

MacBook Air

Apple's MacBook Air is a very popular offering for a few different reasons. At just 1.7cm at its thinnest point, the MacBook Air is easy to take with you anywhere you want to go. It also happens to be one of the cheapest offerings from the company, making it appeal to a wider audience. It won't be a machine that you use for gaming, but that doesn't mean that it won't offer some great performance during daily use.

If you are looking to get the best bang for your buck, the 13-inch MacBook Air is the best laptop you can buy. You can pick one up with an 11.6-inch or 13.3-inch non-Retina display, with a base price of only $899. These deals will help drop that price even lower.

Deals for students

Students generally make out the best when buying a new computer around the time when school begins again. Various retailers, including Apple itself, offer savings and extra accessories with the purchase for those who are heading off to college. There is a catch with these, as you will either need a Student ID for your school or a .edu email address in order to qualify for the savings. If you meet this criteria, here are some of the places you can save.

If you're on a budget, the 13-inch MacBook Air is probably the best laptop you can buy right now.

Save more with refurbished units

You can usually save even more if you don't mind buying a refurbished/open-box computer. Many of them still come with a great warranty from Apple and are in great cosmetic shape. These are units that could have been on display, returned within the trial period, had a defect that has since been corrected, or a number of other possibilities. You can usually find great open-box deals at Best Buy, refurbished deals at Newegg and eBay, and sometimes Apple even has some deals on refurbs.

Which MacBook is the best for you?

Everyone's needs are different. The best MacBook for one person may not be the best for the next person. Luckily, we've got you covered and have compiled the advantages and disadvantages of each model, so be sure to check that out to decide which model you will want to look for deals on.

Best MacBook