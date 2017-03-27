What kinds of goodies did Apple give Mac owners in macOS 10.12.4? Not much, but it's got it where it counts.

Though Apple is only rolling out a minor update with macOS 10.12.4, it does bring with it a couple of new features, the most important being the addition of Night Shift to the Mac. This is something I've been waiting for for a very long time, though I've been happily satiated with the f.lux app (thank you for all you've done for Mac users, f.lux). Here's everything that's new in macOS 10.12.4.

Night Shift on Mac

The biggest and best addition to macOS with the update to 10.12.14 is Night Shift on Mac. You may already be familiar with the feature on iOS. Apple added it in iOS 9.3. Now, you can take advantage of the sunset and sunrise display lighting on your big screen. If you work on your Mac after dark, you are definitely going to want to use Night Shift.

How to use Night Shift on your Mac

Dictation for more languages

Apple also added support for Shanghainese when using Dictation on the Mac. This is added to the five dozen languages that are already supported with Dictation on the Mac.

How to use Dictation on the Mac

Cricket added to Siri support

Siri can keep you up-to-date on scores for soccer, baseball, football, basketball, and hockey, and as of macOS 10.12.4, you can get scores, standings, schedules, and team rosters for Cricket games from the Indian Premier League and the International Cricket Council.

How to use Siri on the Mac

Share iCloud Analytics

Apple wants to know more about how iCloud can improve Siri and other internal workings on your Mac. When you update to macOS 10.12.4, you'll be able to share some of your iCloud activities using the Share iCloud Analytics feature. When sharing iCloud analytics, you'll be sending text snippets from email messages or other similar data in your account. Remember, Apple uses differential privacy, so the data you share is not associated with you or your account. You can opt out if you don't want to participate.

How to opt out of Share iCloud Analytics on your Mac

Performance enhancements and bug fixes

Thanks to the update to macOS 10.12.4, a few bugs have been squashed and a few features have been improved.

Reading writing and navigating PDFs using system-provided APIs.

Anything we missed?

Let us know below!