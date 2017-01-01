Everything you need to know to set up and use the Magic Keyboard on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

The Magic Keyboard comes with new Macs but it also works with old Macs, and with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It connects over Bluetooth, so you can pair it with anything and everything that supports that standard, but Apple's also made it pair instantly over Lightning with the Mac, making it faster and easier to get started than ever.

How to connect the Magic Keyboard to your Mac

If you buy a new Retina 4K iMac or Retina 5K iMac it'll come with a Magic Keyboard pre-paired and ready to go. If you have an existing Mac, though, it's incredibly easy to pair a new Magic Keyboard to is and get going as well.

How to connect the Magic Keyboard to your iPad

The new Magic Keyboard has a lower profile, smaller footprint, and yet full-sized keys that, thanks to a re-engineered scissor mechanism, enjoy 33% more stability. It may not be the old-school selectric clickity-clacker some still enjoy, but the Magic Keyboard is slimmer and more portable than ever. And while it's sold with the Mac, it also works perfectly well with the iPad.



How to connect the Magic Keyboard to your iPhone

Smaller and sleeker than ever, the Magic Keyboard might not fit in your pocket like an iPhone or iPhone Plus, but it can fit in your bag and give you a full-sized typing experience when you really need it.



How to connect the Magic Keyboard to your Apple TV (2012)

Yes, there's a new Apple TV coming later this month, but if you currently have an Apple TV (2012) you can easily pair it with the new Magic Keyboard and enjoy faster, less maddening search input right now, today.

