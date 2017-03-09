Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time saving you 25% on Apple Watch bands at Clockwork Synergy!

Apple Watch is as much as fashion statement as it is a piece of powerful technology. Out of the box, it comes with only a single band, and the options are rather boring. If you want to add some unique style to it, all you have to do is great a replacement band and swap it out.

Any day of the week you can buy a range of Apple Watch bands from the Maryland-based company for a fraction of Apple's asking prices. However, right now you can save an additional 25% by entering the exclusive coupon code THRIFTER25 at checkout. The incredibly popular 2-piece Classic NATO bands typically sell for $24.95 and drop to $18.71 with free shipping thanks to this deal.

There's even a rainbow PRIDE band that looks just like the style Apple gave its employees during last year's Pride parade in San Francisco. If you're after a more formal look, be sure to check out Clockwork Synergy's leather collection. All bands can be customized in 38/42mm sizes, as well as different adapter and buckle colors.



