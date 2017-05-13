If you've ever upgraded or switched phones before, you know how hard it can be to migrate all your data over. Or maybe you wish you could easily transfer files between your Mac or PC and any iOS device you own — without using iTunes.

Fortunately, there is a solution to these problems. Best of all, you can solve them with just one program — iMazing 2!

iMazing calls itself the Swiss Army Knife of iPhone, iPad, and iPod management because it lets you manage your mobile data exactly how you wished you always could. You're able to easily brows and manage your backups, extract and even print out text message logs, and drag and drop songs onto your iPhone without using iTunes or jailbreaking your phone. This powerful data management program can be yours for only $24.99!

iMazing works with all app documents, data, and media, and lets you quickly update a new iPhone with all your old data by conveniently copying everything or letting you select all the content you want. It also lets you create and store smarter backups for your data. You can have it all and save 68% with iMore Digital Offers. Get it now!