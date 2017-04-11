Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with great savings on a variety of SanDisk memory products.
Amazon's one-day sale scores up to 35% off a variety of SanDisk's memory products ranging from high capacity microSD cards to portable Solid State Drives. SanDisk has been in the business for a long time and many people use its products daily and speak quite highly of them.
Whether you are looking to add some extra storage to your phone or camera, or are in the market for a new solid-state drive for your computer, you won't want to miss these discounts. Some of the items on sale include:
microSD cards
- 32GB SanDisk Ultra microSD - $12.75
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSD - $32.99
- 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSD - $119.99
Flash Drives
- 64GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 - $14.29
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 - $24.99
- 128GB SanDisk Ultra USB-C - $38.89
- 200GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick - $67.99
Solid State Drives
- 250GB 2.5-inch SanDisk Ultra II - $79.99
- 1TB 2.5-inch SanDisk Ultra II - $249.99
- 250GB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD - $89.99
- 500GB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD - $159.99
There are a few other products not listed here that are also included in this deal. For a full list of the items be sure to hit the link below. Remember, these prices are only good for today, April 11, while supplies last so don't miss out!
