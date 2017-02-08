How do you find places, get directions, and discover nearby attractions? With Apple's built-in Maps app, that's how!

Apple's Maps app gives you everything you need to get where you're going and find interesting places along the way. It can tell you where you are, what direction you're facing, what's nearby, and how to avoid traffic. Maps can show you the ground in 3D and can take to the sky with Flyover. It can even provide turn-by-turn voice navigation for driving, walking, and — in some regions — public transit, including buses, trains, and ferries.

How do you use the Maps app? Here's everything you need to know to get started!