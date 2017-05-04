Celebrate Star Wars Day by picking up some great new Star Wars swag!

It's arguably never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan. With Disney now at the helm of the venerable sci-fi franchise, we're in for a brand new trilogy alongside a slew of additional movies to continue to flesh out the expanded Star Wars Universe.

In honor of Star Wars Day, we've compiled some of our favorite Star Wars gift ideas that you can buy for your friends and family — or yourself.

Star Wars: Six Movie Collection

Yeah, we're sure you already own multiple copies of each Star Wars film across all the different formats that have come and gone over the years (including your prized non-Special Edition VHS where Han shoots first), but there's something to be said about owning digital copies of all the original movies so you can revisit them wherever you go.

This bundle includes all your favorites, including:

Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

...And more!

You can get this six-movie collection via both iTunes and Google Play for a discounted price of $99.

See at iTunes

See at Google Play

R2-D2 USB Car Charger

Every Star Wars fan knows that R2-D2 makes the best droid co-pilot (sorry BB-8), and you can have your very own R2 unit in your car to ensure your phone stays charged when you're on the go with the R2-D2 USB Car Charger.

Available from the fine folks at ThinkGeek, this officially licensed product is pretty spectacular, featuring sounds and animations from the movie that coincide with powering up R2 and plugging your devices into one of the two available USB ports. R2 draws its power from your car's 12V power adapter/cigarette lighter and fits snugly in an available cup holder just like it's his spot on the back of Luke's X-Wing. Combining functional accessories with our geeky favorites is what ThinkGeek is all about, and it's got a bunch of other great Star Wars stuff for sale. Definitely worth checking out its full Star Wars collection which is on sale to commemorate the day.

See at ThinkGeek

Sphero Star Wars BB-8

Double down on your droid fun by picking up the Sphero BB-8 robot. This little buddy is much more than a desk decoration — powered by Sphero's spherical robotic technology, you're able to control and drive BB-8 around your home via the smartphone app or the optional Force Band accessory or set it off to explore the your home galaxy on its own.

There are a bunch of really cool features built into the accompanying app that let you interact with BB-8 with your voice or record and view virtual holographic videos like you're Princess Leia sending out a desperate plea for help — or more snacks. And you'll need them because another feature lets BB-8 watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens along with you, reacting to the action on screen with animations and sound effects.

This is an absolute must-have for any Star Wars collector and one of the coolest Star Wars toys you'll find.

See at Amazon

Chewbacca Electronic Mask

As made famous by Chewbacca Mask Lady, this electronic mask is a pretty fun costume accessory that makes those iconic roars every time you open your mouth. Released alongside Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this plastic mask features adjustable straps so you can find a comfortable fit.

This mask is powered by two AA batteries (included) and, if Chewbacca Mask Lady is any indication, it's a pretty great toy for kids and adults alike.

Become everyone's favorite Wookiee with your own Chewie mask!

See at Amazon

Star Wars: The Force Awakens vinyl soundtrack

One of the best parts of Star Wars, Episode VII: The Force Awakens was that original soundtrack composed by the legend himself, John Williams. It's as iconic as any of the previous scores he has penned for the franchise and the 2-LP vinyl collector's edition makes a great gift for any Star Wars fans in your life.

This double LP features a 16-page booklet with artwork from the film, but most impressive of all are the super cool holograms hand-etched into Side B of both records, which can be simply viewed by holding a direct light source (such as a mobile phone flashlight) above the vinyl. It's a super cool effect that adds value to this awesome collector's piece.

See at Amazon

Preorder Star Wars Battlefront II

Star Wars: Battlefront offered gamers the most authentic Star Wars experience we've ever seen — though it was admittedly super shallow when it came to single-player content.

The sequel, Star Wars: Battlefront II, looks to address that issue with a brand new solo campaign that spans 30 years of Star Wars history. While the first Battlefront game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was far from perfect, the general consensus was that EA did a pretty great job capturing the look and feel of an epic Star Wars battle with its online multiplayer despite how thin the gameplay was at the time. The new hope is that they'll spend the time to flesh out all the details this second go around when the game is released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in November.

You can pre-order your copy right now for either console from Amazon and receive discounts if you're an Amazon Prime member.

See at Amazon

Star Wars Drones

Propel launched these battling Star Wars drones earlier this year and they are arguably the coolest drones you can buy this side of the galaxy. Available in three styles — Speeder Bike, X-Wing Starfighter, and Tie Advanced X1 — you'll want to buy more than one because the key feature here is the ability to reenact your favorite space battles with exciting multiplayer laser battles. Each drone fires lasers, which are detected by other drones. Get a direct hit and your opponent will fall from the sky.

Even if you only get one of these bad boys, you'll still enjoy flying your own Star Wars ship around your home or outdoors, reaching max speeds of 35mph. The package comes with the drone and a hobby-grade controller that lights up, vibrates, and plays music to enhance the battle experience. You get two batteries for the drone, a rapid battery charger, and spare parts, with everything packaged in a super-cool collector's box. If you're new to drones, there's a training mode that will teach you the basics, so you can keep your drone in the air and stay on target.

See at Propel

Build your own Lightsaber

Every Jedi needs their own lightsaber, but those expandable laser swords that you may remember from your childhood just won't cut it in 2017.

No, what you need is a legit, handcrafted lightsaber that's custom designed to your specifications. That's where the fine folks at Ultra Sabers come in. They offer a wide range of lightsaber options for cosplayers or LARPers looking for the most authentic lightsabers on the internet.

There's just a ton of features and options to choose from here, including ones that make the iconic sounds from the films. Yes, double-sided sabers and Kylo Ren's cross guard models are available, making this the ultimate one-stop shop for Star Wars fans.

See at Ultra Sabers

Nixon Star Wars Watches

If you're looking for a more subtle and stylish way to show off your Star Wars fandom, Nixon sells a whole line of Star Wars-inspired watches that range in prices from $150 to $550.

Instead of just slapping a character's face on the watch face, Nixon has thoughtfully designed this line to reflect different characters from The Force Awakens with subtle design features that will immediately stand out to true Star Wars fans and just look like a stylin' wrist piece for everyone else. My favorite is the Kylo Ren-inspired watch, pictured here, but there are nearly 40 different styles to choose from on the Nixon site. These would make a great gift for the diehard Star Wars fan in your life.

See at Nixon

Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars Figures

You're not a true fan of something until you've got the Funko Pop! figures to prove it.

Its Star Wars line up includes figures from the Original Trilogy, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and even the Star Wars: Rebels animated series! These make great gifts and are the ultimate collectibles — just fair warning that once you start collecting them, it can be hard to stop. They're just too damn cute!

See at Funko

These are the gifts you're looking for

Is there any cool Star Wars stuff we missed on our list that you think fans should know about? Let us know in the comments!