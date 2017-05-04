Happy Star Wars Day! You can win the Star Wars movie collection.
Today is May 4, and for nearly a decade, it's been celebrated as Star Wars Day because, you know, "May the Fourth be with you." To celebrate this galactic occasion, we're giving away a copy of the Star Wars Six Movie Collection to one lucky winner.
To enter, add your comment to the bottom of this post with the Star Wars character you identify with most. It could be one of the newest additions to the Star Wars Universe, like Rose from The Last Jedi, or one of the background characters from the original trilogy, like Ponda Baba (though, I feel bad for you if you identify with a guy that gets his arm chopped off for being a jerk at a bar).
The winner will be selected at random and will receive one copy of the Star Wars Six Movie collection in the form of an iTunes gift card, a $79.99 value. You must be over the age of 18 to participate.
Note: We are only able to send gift certificates in the U.S.. If a winner is chosen outside of the U.S., he or she will be mailed a physical copy of Star Wars: The Complete Saga (9-Disc Collection) on Blu-Ray, a $74.99 value.
The contest ends today, May 4, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Only one comment per person will be included in this contest. We will delete any additional comments from the same person before the winner is chosen.
I would love a physical copy of this for my daughter, son, and I. :) Love these movies!
C-3PO cyborg relations, because i know lots of made up languages and most people just ignore me!
Ahsoka Tano!
Anakin Skywalker
The Star Wars character I identify with most is C-3PO because I am always at the wrong place at the wrong time!
Love the Star Wars Movies.
R2-D2
Han Solo
Princess Kneesaa. I have an acorn collection too!
Boba Fett, just because he is my favorite. I know I'm not that cool.
Since I seem to be aging into being the old guy on the team, I have to say Han Solo
I've been a fan of Star Wars since the very first film back in 1977. I've seen Star Wars VII The force awakens with my daughter almost 40 years later and she identified herself with Rey, and I idetified myself with Luke (We presumed they are father and daughter like us haha). "May the Fourth be with you."
I am more admiral ackbar. I am great at alerting my team of traps by saying " ITS A TRAP" Plus I am a great strategist.
OH YES. MAY THE $TH BE WITH YOU. Work is celebrating it too so I have my Yoda and Vader socks on.
According to BuzzFeed, I identify most with Nien Nunb, since even in the darkest of times I find something to laugh at.
BB-8 is my new favorite character, the way it moves, almost with no friction, its like magic. And for me Star Wars is magic.
May the 4th be with you! My favorite is BB-8, unique and funny!
Gotta go with Chewbacca
I'd like to think Obi Wan...
It's been 40 years since Star Wars came out and 40 years since I graduated from High School. May the Force be with me for this contest:
"You will send me the gift certificate and you will believe it was a random choice..."
Jabba the Hutt! But only when I order pizza with cheese bread on my cheating meal day hahahaha. Thanks for the chance team!
Chewbacca
Chopper for sure.
Aunt Beru: I love blue milk.
I identify most with Chewbacca.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Darth Maul. I'm the strong silent type.
OH Yes Please!! Sometimes I feel like C3PO mainly because my cat will act just like R2D2 and constantly go where he isn't supposed to be!
Luke... definitely Luke. Always feel like I've been that unassuming hero that catches everyone by surprise when I come in to save the day, and I have daddy issues as well :)
C-3PO. Definitely.
Kylo Ren!
Luke, the Force will be with you, always.
K-2SO
Wedge Antilles - the unsung hero of the rebel fighter squadron
I'd like to say Kenobi but am more Anakin-Vader, however I'll claim Luke because "Binary Sunset".
;)
I'd go with Chewbacca!
Chewbacca - tall and misunderstood!
Obi Wan, definitely Obi Wan.
Chewbacca
C3PO, he's just along for the ride!
I'm a basic guy -
Favorite Cracker: Saltine
Favorite Cereal: Corn Flakes
Favorite Star Wars Character: Luke Skywalker
It was my nickname for most of my childhood, and I can't imagine identifying with any other character in the series!
I love this series...I'm one of those that got to watch the original movie in theaters (I was 8), and, obviously, always wanted to be the daring mischievous guy...Han Solo :)
I would say Yoda, because I'm a smart ***.
Darth Maul! Ultimate Bad A**!
Obviously Han Solo
Big fan, would love this!
Chewbacca
BB-8 -- I occasionally panic, but I tend to know what I want and will occasionally show some attitude.
Riker!
Somehow I can say that I have never seen a Star Wars movie so I can't say who I most identify with. But I would love to win so I I could watch them all to find out what I have been missing out on and find my Star Wars identity.
Luke Skywalker
Figrin D'an
Stormtrooper Enik Treg.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Just watched Episode 4 yesterday! I guess I'd say C3PO.
(Although Poe or Lando were possibilities)
Gotta be K-2SO, the sarcasm is strong with this one.
Obi-Wan
The character I want to id with? Han Solo. The truthful choice? Jar Jar Binks. Thanks iMore for doing this.
K-2SO, talk to me for a while, you'll get it.
K-2SO for sure! Sarcasm is where I excel!
Chewy. Big, hairy, doesn't talk a lot, but still lovable. :)
It's Chewbacca for me
I've been on the Star Wars ride since it's inception. I now most identify with Luke. I'm an original and founding jedi, passing on to the new.
Definitely R2-D2
Chewbacca would be me.
I can relate the most to Han Solo. Really, I'm just jealous he gets to be such good friends with a Wookie.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
I would enjoy this, the only reason I haven't gotten them yet is because I keep hoping for a remastered theatrical edition. As a teacher I identify with Force awakens Luke, I know what it is like for my students to go nuts
Boba Fett!
Quiggold (Episode 7) or Wilrow Hood (Episode 5) have to be my favorite background characters. Interesting theory-craft and fan love for these two odd guys. Also, I feel like an overlooked first mate sometimes (I'm there with ya, Quiggs). Others, I feel like I have to run around like mad to finish a job (like poor Mr. Hood).
The character I identify with the most is Luke Skywalker. I have tremendous loyalty to the ones I love and I make sure that strong emotion doesn't cloud my judgement. I will walk into temptation never breaking. That's why he's stronger than Anakin 😏
I'm Bobba Fett all the way... clone me now!
Mr. Fett
Would make a really nice addition to my collection :)
Finn from "The Force Awakens".
Jar Jar Binks, I tend to to be well liked.
Uncle Owen
Finn. He has actual motivation and a range of emotions.
Although my favorite character is Luke, I identify most closely with Finn.
Probably those little black mouse droids in the Death Star. I just kind of run around without much of a point in life.
Chewbacca!
Wedge Antilles... I wish he had more of a part in the movies. Always did what was needed.
Storm trooper number 5 from Empire Strikes back. You know the one.
R5-D4 is the character with whom I most identify. A broken down old worker droid on some backwater planet hehe
Don't play him down too much. If it weren't for him breaking down, this whole thing wouldn't have happened. Would've been a boring (and short) film.
Yoda I most identify with.
Han Solo rocks! Though his son leaves something to be desired!
Always loved the white armor of the Stormtroopers.
Jango Fett - just a guy trying to find his way in the universe.
Yoda!!
Han Solo
I would have to say Grand Moff Tarkin. Peter Cushing nailed it with his performance in the original Star Wars! The first time I saw Star Wars on opening day. I was living on a Farm in Michigan and drove my tractor to see the film. It took me an hour to get to the nearest movie house. I remember being sad that Grand Moff Tarkin was killed off because I loved his character. May the 4th be with you all!
Chewbacca May the 4th be with you :)
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Han Solo for me. Gotta be Han.
May the Fourth be with you!
Well, as I get a little older, I would say I relate more to Uncle Owen than anyone else. Sad, I know, but I'm pretty careful now that I have kids of my own and my number one goal is to just keep them safe. Oh, I also push for them to grow up Star Wars fans. That's working out so far and I'm also not planning on dying a horrible death like Uncle Owen when they start to grow and figure out who they're going to be.
I ain't going out like that!
C-3PO for me
I watched the originals as a kid, so Luke Skywalker obviously.
I am clumsy. I identify the most with a storm trooper who bangs his head against the door in A New Hope.
Sitting in the theater 40 years ago I identified with Luke. 40 years later, sitting with my 7 year-old daughter at The Force Awakens, she identified with General Leia. When asked why, she answered, "Rey is pretty cool and adventurous, but General Leia is a general. First a princess, then a general. Way cooler."
As a parent, probably Obi-Wan Kenobi!
Also, *waves hand* you will "randomly" pick me... Hey, I had to try!
Han Solo!
try my luck on winning the prize :)
I mean, I want to say I'm cool like Han, or wise like Yoda, or brave like Luke, but if I'm honest, I'm probably C3P0. Chatty, and a bit annoying, but ultimately super loveable.
Han Solo, because he has the best lines
I identify with Luke. Not so much because he's a hero, but because he's always struggling to do the right thing in spite of occasional missteps and constant temptation to the easy way out.
Han Solo because of his wit!
I find myself identifying with the belief and faith and trust in the Force of Chirrut Imwe.
Chewbacca because he is kind
Mine is definetly BB-8
Han Solo because he is awesome! :)
I think im more like Yoda....
I'd say Han Solo - cause he's a badass!
The most I identify is definitely Luke Skywalker. As a kid, dreaming for something more, I could really identify with him!
R2D2
I think I mostly identify with Finn.
Han Solo aka Space Pimp!!
May the fourth be with you all!
Definitely BB-8! Best new character they've added to the trilogy. May the Fourth be with you!!!!
an ewok.
Obi-Wan Kenobi for me!
The 4th will always be with me. I can relate to C-3PO. I am always over analyzing things lol
Han Solo. Because yeah, statistically I won't win this contest but NEVER TELL ME ODDS!
Princess Leah
It may be cliche but I've always been partial to Darth Vader... He and I both wore a lot of black in our younger days...
I Identify with the dark side characters because they are my total opposite. Darth Maul is my all time favorite though!!
Luke Skywalker
C-3PO, I love how he talks lol
Obi-Wan Kenobi.
My impression of him is spot-on. Check this out: "You will pick me as the winner"
Pretty good, huh....