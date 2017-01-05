Welcome to the Music app for iPhone and iPad.
The Music app for iPhone and iPad is a one-stop shop for your locally downloaded music, tracks from your Mac via iCloud Music Library, the Apple Music service, Beats 1 Radio, and a top-notch search option for finding great music and playlists.
Here's what it looks like and where to find everything.
Meet the interface
Like Apple's many other stock apps, the Music interface presents itself as a single main screen on the iPhone, with tabs along the bottom of the screen to switch between its various features. Those tabs can vary slightly depending on whether you've subscribed to Apple Music or not: All users have access to the Library and Search tabs, but the For You, Browse, and Radio tabs won't let you play anything without an Apple Music subscription (though you can browse through the content).
If you'd prefer not to see Apple Music content, you can turn off the For You and Browse tabs by going to Settings > Music and flipping off the Show Apple Music toggle. They'll be replaced by Apple's Connect tab; you can get rid of Connect, too, by going to Settings > General > Restrictions and turning off Connect. This will leave you with three tabs in your Music app: Library, Radio, and Search.
Many of the tabs have sub-menus, which can very quickly get you mired in the Music app's interface. Remember: If you get lost, you can always tap any of the tabs to return to the top-level menu; otherwise, you can go up a single level by tapping on the back button in the upper left corner of the screen.
The Library
This tab contains all the songs, albums, and playlists in your personal music collection. Depending on how you listen to music, this can contain:
- Songs you've purchased from the iTunes Store
- Songs you've purchased or ripped elsewhere on your Mac, synced via iCloud Music Library
- Songs you've saved from the Apple Music catalog (they're considered "yours" for the duration of your Apple Music subscription)
- If you don't have iCloud Music Library or Apple Music enabled, songs from your Mac that you've manually uploaded using iTunes
By default, the Library tab displays five sections: Playlists, Artists, Albums, Songs, and Recently Added; you can also tap the Edit button in the upper right corner to add the Videos, Genres, Compilations, and Composers categories.
Playlists displays every playlist you've created on your iPhone, synced with iTunes or iCloud Music Library, and saved from Apple Music (if applicable). You can sort playlists by Type, Title, or Recently Added.
Artists, Albums, and Songs are all various popular sort types for the music in your collection. All are sorted alphabetically by default, though you can re-sort Albums or Songs by Title or Artist.
Videos, Genres, Compilations, and Composers are sorted alphabetically if you've enabled them.
Downloaded Music appears below the other categories after you've downloaded any music locally to your iPhone or iPad. As its name might suggest, this section contains all your downloaded music; it looks identical to the Library screen, with Playlists, Artists, Albums, Songs, and Recently Added sections, with one primary difference: Everything in those categories has been locally downloaded to your device.
Recently Added displays the songs and albums you've recently listened to in a 2-up art grid below the various music categories. It will showcase up to 30 tracks of the music you've most recently enjoyed on your iPhone — if you've listened to other tracks on your Mac, those won't sync here.
For You
This tab contains customized suggestions, playlists, and songs based on your music taste; it's only available if you have an active Apple Music subscription. For You is divided up into several horizontally-scrolling sections, with the Connect social feed at the bottom of the screen.
My Mix lives at the top of the For You section, and contains two weekly-updated playlists: My Favorites Mix (updated Wednesdays) and My New Music Mix (updated Fridays). The former draws from your own music library, highlighting songs you love or haven't listened to in awhile, while the latter attempts to create a mix for you based on your recent listening habits.
Recently Played highlights your twelve most recently played playlists and albums from Apple Music; you can view up to 40 by tapping See All.
Daily Playlists recommends six playlists from the Apple Music catalog every day based on your listening habits.
Daily Albums recommends 20 albums from the Apple Music catalog every day based on your listening habits. Albums are grouped into screens of four based on recommendations like "Since you listen to Belle and Sebastian."
Artist Spotlight Playlists recommends six playlists based on your listening tastes; each playlist is centered around a specific artist's music.
New Releases highlights twelve recently-released albums on Apple Music based on your listening habits.
Connect Posts is the sole vertically-scrolling section in For You; it displays recent posts, playlists, music clips, and more from artists you follow. (You can adjust this list and follow more people by tapping the Following button at the top of this section.)
Browse
The core of Apple Music within the Music app, Browse lets you view the entire subscription service's catalog. It's organized into six sections:
The Carousel is updated daily and highlights specific artists, playlists, and albums on the Apple Music service.
New Music showcases newly-added music to the Apple Music catalog. It's broken down into a highlight carousel, Hot Tracks, New Music, New Music Playlists, Music You Need To Hear, and New Artists.
Curated Playlists is Apple Music's master catalog of handmade playlists. Like the other Browse sections, it begins with a carousel; from there, it offers sections for Activities & Moods, New Music Playlists, Curators, and Playlists by Genre.
Videos highlights videos uploaded to the Apple Music service. It includes New Videos, Festival Performances, and Top Music Videos.
Top Charts displays the top songs and albums on Apple Music's personal streaming charts. It's organized by Songs, Albums, Videos, Songs on Connect, and Videos on Connect.
Genres provides a full list of various genres in the Apple Music catalog; it displays Genres You Follow first, followed by a list of All Genres.
Radio
The Radio tab offers a window into Apple Music's Beats 1 24/7 always-on radio station, as well as various algorithmically-generated stations. As with For You and Browse, you'll need an Apple Music account to listen. Radio is organized into four sections: the Carousel, Beats 1 Shows, Radio Stations, and Recently Played.
The Carousel displays eight radio options, with the currently-playing Beats 1 show highlighted in the first spot.
Beats 1 Shows displays the currently-playing show on Beats 1 along with a calendar of upcoming shows and the Connect page for Beats 1's regular anchors. Below that, you can access every Beats 1 specialty show on demand, including recordings of St Vincent's Mixtape Delivery Service, Ellie Goulding's radio show, The Alligator Hour with Joshua Homme, and Elton John's Rocket Hour.
Radio Stations collects all the algorithmically-generated Apple Music radio stations into a single, easily-discoverable place. It features eight radio stations in a carousel along the top, along with a section for Featured Stations and All Genres.
Recently Played offers quick access to the last 26 radio stations or on demand Beats 1 specialty shows you've listened to recently.
Search
If you're looking for a specific song or playlist, the Search screen can help you find it. Search is fairly spartan in comparison to the other tabs in the Music app: It offers a giant search bar along with recent past searches and currently trending searches on the Apple Music platform.
When you tap the Search bar, you'll have the option to search either within your library or (if subscribed) the Apple Music service.
The Mini-Player
When you tap a song from either your library or the Apple Music catalog, it begins to play, and displays in a Mini Player that rests above the tabbed interface. The Mini Player showcases the song's title and album art along the left side, with buttons for Play/Pause and Forward along the right side of the player.
You can tap the player to expand it into the full player interface, or 3D Touch the player to access options for downloading the song, deleting it from your library (if applicable), adding it to a playlist, creating an automated station based on the song, sharing it, getting the song's lyrics, rating the song, or Loving/Disliking it.
Once the Mini Player has been expanded, you can do the following:
- see the song's album art
- scrub through the timeline
- return to the song's album by tapping on its title
- Go to the previous or next song
- Adjust the volume
- Download or delete the song
- AirPlay the song
- Tap the More button (•••) to get access to the same options as the 3D Touch interface
- Shuffle songs or Repeat them
- View Lyrics (if applicable)
- View your Up Next queue
Here's even more you can do with the Mini Player:
How to play songs, add them to your library, and remove downloaded songs
To play a song or otherwise interact with it, you can get to it from any of the Music app's tabs, either by tapping on a specific song, selecting an album, or searching for it. Once you tap on a song, it begins playing.
How to find your playlists
Looking to find, organize, or otherwise control your playlists? Here's how to do that.
How to view the Up Next queue
Up Next is like a secondary playlist that you can add music to without obliterating what's already playing. Tap a the More button (looks like •••) next to a song, album, or playlist, and then Play Next to add it to the beginning of your queue or Add to Up Next to add it to the end. You can access your queue, and your history, from the Now Playing screen.
How to use AirPlay
The Music app has AirPlay built into the Mini Player's expanded interface. Here's how it works:
Reader comments
How to use the Music app for iPhone and iPad
I have spoken word audios from college and so on that I upload as MP3's and listen to in iTunes -- but I need to be able to jump back and forwards, 10 seconds or so, at times -- is there a way to do that? If not, can you suggest a better app for listening to these?
I don't want my music listed by artist. I had it alphabetical and it only showed what was downloaded to my phone now all my music shows in random order and I can't find anything!!!!
This is one of those if it's not broken don't fix it deals I had soaby songs on my wish list when I diwnloaded this upgrade and saw my wish list was gone I'm like aww come on now what and how can I save songs I wanna buy later you suck for that
I can't find all the music I put on my wish list. Which was a looooottttt. I'm able to add more stuff but I just can't find where all my old songs are.
How do I get rid of the horrible colors on the playlists? It's an accessibility nightmare!
How can I see how many minutes a playlist is?? I need this cause I teach a class and create a new playlist every week and I can't find anywhere where it shows me how many minutes a playlist is! Also I hate the new update.
I noticed that all my downloaded albums with explicit next to it have been removed? Went on restriction but couldnt change the "music & podcast"
Any help?
Before the update, i had a bunch of songs in my wish list and now i dont know where they are. Where is the wish list feature in the new update???
Before the update, i had a bunch of songs in my wish list, and now i dont know where they are. Where is the wish list in the new update
Its in itunes store, click the top right. They removed it from Music completely tho :( I hate that, it would of been such a breeze to add my songs.
Where's the 'Genius' option?
I can't be the only person still using Home Sharing, can I? I don't see anyone noting that Home Sharing of music is gone in the new app. Sorry but I don't want to pay $25 a $120 a year to have all my music everywhere when I could share from my Mac at home for free for years. They even retconned the support site to make it look like the feature never existed.
that stinks. I've never understood why apple's approach recently has been to remove features because there "one size fits all solution" has almost never been my solution. Like i'm with you. Honestly, In recent years i'm consistently concluding that what Apple is adding to are things i don't value/won't use. Some things are good some are hit or miss. Like i get pass book, i get health though i'm not gonna use it, I even technically get streaming as an option. But to me when they remove stuff it's like adding more text feature but deleting the ability to make calls. That's a bit hyperbole but you get the analogy i mean. As a small example with itunes so they added all kinds of eye candy and color changes but removed the column browser in certain views and removed the side bar. It's just now all the more cluttered and not streamlined. For me it's a worse app. Where as they could have made it infinity better by making it less of a resource hog, adding monitoring of folders which winamp had in 2001, better bulk tag manager. Regardless, it is what it is.
What a horrible release! I have no interest in the streaming and now it seems like I'm stuck with four buttons at the bottom that I have no use for (yes I know one of them is for the store but I don't use the store on my iPhone I buy stuff on my Mac). I used to have the playlists, albums, and artists easily at hand. At least they could have left us the option of being able to customize the tab bar at the bottom if we weren't interested in Apple Music. I think it's time to go start looking for music players because this is something that the cat barfed up.
Go to Settings > Music > Show Apple Music > Off. This will return the four buttons on the bottom to what it used to be.
The previous iTunes Radio allowed for 'My Stations' (saved stations list that was easy to get to) this appears to have disappeared in the New Music App. Anyone know if it was just 'moved' somewhere else that I can't locate?
what about adding songs to a wish list from an iTunes Radio station? how does the ❤️ feature work ie how can you access a list of all the songs you've ❤️ed?
I was wondering the same thing. Have you figured out what happened to the old wish list?
if you don't want to use apple music or radio at all is there a way to get Songs, genre, artists at the bottom like in the old version? Because i'm not gonna be using those. The old one in the options you could drag the shortcuts and icons you actually use to the bottom menu.
Hi there! Love the whole up next feature, but I'm not seeing an up next button on my mini player. Is there something I'm missing? Thanks!
I liked to listen to all records of an artist one after the other, or just all his tracks in shuffle. Now, if I have more than 2 records of an artist, there are only the records shown, not the titles, so i can only listen to one record in repeat and not the artists whole music, just like it was like 4 years age. Can I change that anywhere?
Valentin, I'm having the same issue. Has anyone replied on how to get all the songs from an artist that are in multiple albums to play without creating a playlist per artist?
Merely click the picture of the artist you wish to play all the songs of.
How do you rate songs? I used to be able to tap the album or go to the song list and click "Rating". It seems to be completely removed from the new app.
nevermind. Found it. You have to tap the song name and it turns into the rating stars.
Where did "My Stations" go from the Apple Radio feature? I had several custom stations I created but only see two of them under "recent" on the Radio tab. Also, since I took the 3 month trial offer, what exactly will stop working (become accessible) when it reverts to standard Apple Radio?
You have to press the recently played words and it will take you to all of your stations you had previously. :)
We can't rewind or fast forward in designated increments?! Bummer.
Where are the audio books?
1. Has the album sort order been fixed? Since iOS 7, it has sorted newest-to-oldest.
1. Can playlists be viewed as albums, not just as a list of tracks?
Are audiobooks still located in the Music app?
There in the iBooks app now
Thank God they got rid of the Landscape view with all the album covers!! I purposefully had to lock the rotation so I wouldn't see it.
Where is "Show all my music" so I can see my iTunes Match music, not just what I have downloaded to my phone?
Nevermind. I found the option under All Playlists.
I was looking for that too then saw your post and found it.