An Apple for the teacher... or time to open up some Windows?

It takes more than revenue to succeed in the technology industry. There's also something called relevance. In recent years, that's been something Microsoft has sorely lacked. At least until now. Not only does Microsoft seem to have found its relevancy footing, it seems ready for a while new fight.

In recent months, Microsoft has made it clear that it wants to own the creative market. That's a market that has traditionally been owned by Apple. Products such as Windows Creative and devices like Surface Studio showed Microsoft was serious.

Microsoft wasn't just content with targeting creatives, though. At their last event, the company set its sights on education as well.

Forget music. If anything is part of Apple's DNA it is education. An entire generation grew up with the Apple ][, Oregon Trail, and Reader Rabbit (formerly owned by Shark Tank shark, Mr. Wonderful). Another generation, the iMac.

Today, Apple in education is under siege, though. On the low-end, Google is hitting hard with Chromebooks and services-as-software.