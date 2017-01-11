Keep track of your blood glucose level with the sleek One Drop blood glucose monitor.

The One Drop Chrome Blood Glucose Monitoring Kit is easily the sleekest, best-looking blood glucose monitor we've ever seen. The kit comes with a Bluetooth-connected blood glucose meter, a lancing device, 100 test strips, and a vegan leather carrying case.

The blood glucose meter provides your results within five seconds and transmits them over Bluetooth to the One Drop app, so you can keep track of your results and monitor trends.

The lancing device lets you customize your depth settings so you can change the pressure to your exact specifications.

One Drop also offers a subscription service called One Drop Premium which gets you unlimited test strips on-demand so you don't have to worry about running out.

The One Drop blood glucose monitor is available for sale in the Apple store and it's quoting me delivery times as early as this Friday!

This chrome blood glucose monitoring kit is a stylish, techie option for anyone who has to keep track of their blood glucose level.

