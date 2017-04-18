It's dangerous to go alone, take these amiibo with you!

One of the biggest advantages you can have in the early stages of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is having an amiibo nearby. Just about every amiibo Nintendo makes will give you something in this game, unless you're using very specific amiibo figures all you'll get are a handful of ingredients to use in the game. If you have a bunch of amiibo, this means once a day each will give you something useful.

But to get the good stuff, the kind of epic loot drops that really give you a serious advantage in Breath of the Wild, there are a handful of special amiibo that need to be used in very specific ways. Here's what you're going to want to collect, organized from most useful to kinda neat to look at.

Super Smash Bros Zelda — The Twilight Bow

The Breath of the Wild equivalent of the Bow of Light Zelda uses in Twilight Princess is called the Twilight Bow, and it's pretty great. It fires perfectly straight every time you fire, and because it uses special light arrows you never run out. The downside, of course, is you can't use some of the more powerful arrows available in Breath of the Wild alongside this bow, but it's a pretty great advantage to have.

You can only get this bow from the Super Smash Bros Zelda amiibo, and it's not enough to simply own the amiibo figure. The Twilight Bow is only available after you free all four of the Divine Beasts. Once you've completed that quest, this figure has a small chance of dropping the Twilight Bow every time you activate it. Since you can only activate an amiibo once a day, it may take a while for you to get the bow.

Some people have worked around this particular problem by saving just before using this amiibo, and going back to that save to try activating the amiibo again until the Twilight Bow drops. This little lifehack works for now, but may not work forever and can still take many reloads before the Twilight Bow drops.

When you aren't trying to get the Twilight Bow, Zelda also drops

Weapons — Soldier's Bow, Traveler's Bow, Royal Bow, Knight's Bow

— Soldier's Bow, Traveler's Bow, Royal Bow, Knight's Bow Gems — Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber, Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz

— Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber, Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz Ingredients — Swift Carrot, Swift Violet, Mighty Thistle, Armoranth, Fortified Pumpkin, Blue Nightshade, Hearty Radish, Big Hearty Radish, Endura Carrot, Silent Princess, Cool Safflina, Warm Safflina, Electric Safflina, Hyrule Herb

Super Smash Bros Link — Epona and the Twilight Princess Outfit

Link's trusty steed from adventures in the distant past will appear the first time you place the Super Smash Bros Link amiibo to the pad, but don't do that until you're absolutely ready to use Epona. This summon drops Epona into the world as a wild horse, so you need to tame it and register it at a stable if you want to keep Epona and use it whenever you want.

Epona isn't the most capable horse in the game, but still a great option for most of the game and well worth it for the nostalgia. Link belongs with Epona, come on.

After you score Epona, Link has a random chance of dropping the Cap of Twilight, Trousers of Twilight, and Tunic of Twilight. As you've probably guessed, these items work together to give you an outfit that looks like Link's outfit from Twilight Princess. Each of these three items can be upgraded substantially by visiting a Great Fairy.

When you aren't trying to get Epona or the Twilight Set, Link also drops

Weapons — Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Shields — Knight's Shield, Soldier's Shield, Traveler's Shield

— Knight's Shield, Soldier's Shield, Traveler's Shield Ingredients — Spicy Pepper, Voltfruit, Fleet-Lotus Seeds, Mighty Bananas, Hearty Durian, Apple, Palm Fruit, Wildberry, Acorn, Chickaloo Tree Nut, Hydromelon

Super Smash Bros Ganondorf — Sword of Six Sages

If you're into two-handed weapons, this one needs to be on your list. Ganondorf's blade is only available through the Super Smash Bros Ganondorf amiibo. You can only get it after you have freed all four of the Divine Beasts, after which it will be a random drop just like the Twilight Bow from the Zelda amiibo.

When you aren't trying to get the Sword of Six Sages, Ganondorf also drops

Weapons — Golden Claymore, Knight's Claymore, Soldier's Claymore, Traveler's Claymore, Arrows

— Golden Claymore, Knight's Claymore, Soldier's Claymore, Traveler's Claymore, Arrows Gems — Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz, Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber

— Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz, Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber Ingredients — Lynel Guts, Lizalfos Tail, Moblin Guts, Bokoblin Guts

Twilight Princess Wolf Link and Midna — Wolf Link

Activating your Wolf Link amiibo puts Wolf Link in Breath of the Wild to fight alongside you, which is pretty awesome! There's no random drop effect here, it works every time you tap the amiibo figure but it only works once per day. Once summoned, Wolf Link will fight by your side until he is defeated, when he poofs away until summoned again.

If you buy a Wolf Link amiibo and take it from the packaging straight to your game, Wolf Link will appear with three hearts. This is a nice advantage to have in the early parts of the game, but as you get further along there's not much that can't beat Wolf Link in a single hit, which is a problem.

The good news is you can make Wolf Link way more powerful, such that he has as many hearts as you are capable of having in Breath of the Wild. The bad news is you can only improve Wolf Link by playing as Wolf Link in _Twilight Princess for the Wii U. You can save Wolf Link's progress to the Wolf Link amiibo, but you have to not only own but play through the game in order for that to be useful.

The Wolf Link and Midna amiibo does not drop any other items.

Ocarina of Time Link — Biggoron's Sword and the Ocarina of Time Outfit

Hey look, another legendary two-handed sword that looks utterly massive when Link is holding it! Biggoron's Sword is worth it just to see that massive sheath on Link's back, but it also does a fair bit of damage if you're into two-handed swords in this game. Like the other legendary items from other Zelda titles, this weapon is only available after you have freed the Divine Beasts. After that, it's a random drop.

Also available with the Ocarina of Time Link amiibo is the Time Set from, which is the outfit Link wears in the game this amiibo is from. This set includes the Cap of Time, Trousers of Time, and Tunic of Time. No magical Ocarina in this set, unfortunately, but you can head to a Great Fairy and get this outfit upgraded so it can absorb a few more attacks as you wear it.

When you aren't trying to get Biggoron's Sword and the Ocarina of Time Outfit, Ocarina Link also drops

Weapons — Royal Claymore, Knight's Claymore, Soldier's Claymore, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Royal Claymore, Knight's Claymore, Soldier's Claymore, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Ingredients — Raw Gourmet Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Meat

Toon Zelda — Hero's Shield

It's quite as good at blocking big shots as the Hylian Shield you find later in the game, but the Hero's Shield is still one of the top five shields you can use in the game. This shield has a random chance of dropping when you use the Toon Zelda amiibo, so you can try to get one every day just in case your first one breaks.

When you aren't trying to get the Hero's Shield, Toon Zelda also drops

Shields — Royal Shield, Knight's Shield, Soldier's Shield, Traveler's Shield

— Royal Shield, Knight's Shield, Soldier's Shield, Traveler's Shield Gems — Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz, Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber

— Star Fragment, Diamond, Sapphire, Ruby, Topaz, Luminous Stone, Opal, Amber Ingredients — Swift Carrot, Swift Violet, Mighty Thistle, Armoranth, Fortified Pumpkin, Blue Nightshade, Hearty Radish, Big Hearty Radish, Endura Carrot, Silent Princess, Cool Safflina, Warm Safflina, Electric Safflina, Hyrule Herb

Super Smash Bros Shiek — Shiek's Mask

If you find yourself needing to sneak around in Breath of the Wild, you're going to want the Stealth Set. The Stealth Chest Guard and Stealth Tights can be found in the game naturally, but you need the Shiek amiibo to complete the look with Shiek's Mask. This cap completes the Stealth Set, makes you significantly sneakier, and makes you look like Shiek from Ocarina of Time. Try not to think too hard about Link dressing up like Zelda disguised as a shadow assassin in a game where Zelda herself doesn't behave this way.

Shiek's Mask is a random drop, but like the rest of the Stealth Set is can be upgraded significantly. This is a useful item to have around, especially when dealing with enemies later in the game that actively try to spot you as a method of dealing extra damage.

When you aren't trying to get Shiek's Mask, Shiek also drops

Weapons — Eightfold Blade, Edge of Duality, Eightfold Longblade, Serpentine Spear, Phrenic Bow, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Eightfold Blade, Edge of Duality, Eightfold Longblade, Serpentine Spear, Phrenic Bow, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Shields — Shield of the Mind's Eye

— Shield of the Mind's Eye Ingredients — Stamella Shroom, Chillshroom, Sunshroom, Zapshroom, Rushroom, Razorshroom, Ironshroom, Silent Shroom, Endura Shroom, Hearty Truffle, Big Hearty Truffle, Hylian Shroom

Toon Link — Sea-Breeze Boomerang and the Windwaker Outfit

There are two Toon Link amiibo, one from the 30th Anniversary release and one from Super Smash Bros. They look different, but do the exact same thing in this game.

The Sea-Breeze Boomerang is the only weapon from a different Legend of Zelda game that isn't above average in some way. Aside from looking like the boomerang used in Wind Waker it's a fairly mediocre boomerang by Breath of the Wild standards.

Fortunately, Toon Link also drops the Wind Set. This is the Cap of Wind, Tunic of Wind, and Trousers of Wind that would make you look like you were from Wind Waker if Link were smaller and a little more cartoon-y. It's a neat outfit to collect if that's what you're going for, and of course can be enhanced by talking to a Great Fairy.

When you aren't trying to get the Sea-Breeze Boomerang and Windwaker outfit, Toon Link also drops

Weapons — Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Boomerang, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Boomerang, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Ingredients — Staminoka Bass, Chillfin Trout, Sizzlefin Trout, Voltfin Trout, Stealthfin, Trout, Mighty Carp, Armored Carp, Mighty Porgy, Armored Porgy, Hearty Bass, Hearty Salmon, Hyrule Bass

30th Anniversary Link — Sword and Armor of the Hero Set

This is it. The original outfit from the original Legend of Zelda, re-imagined for _Breath of the Wild. The 30th Anniversary Link figure will drop the Cap of the Hero, Tunic of the Hero, and Trousers of the Hero. Put them all on, and you'll look just like classic Link.

You'll also get a treasure chest with a sword in it that is just called "Sword" when you inspect the item. This completes the outfit, as it is the sword you are given because it is so dangerous to go alone. It's a fairly unremarkable weapon, but completes the set for any photos you might want to take.

When you aren't trying to get the Sword and Armor of the Hero Set, 30th Anniversary Link also drops

Weapons — Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Shields — Knight's Shield, Soldier's Shield, Traveler's Shield

Breath of the Wild Rider Link — Traveler's Bridle and Saddle

Rider Link offers you a Bridle and Saddle that you can only get through this amiibo. They don't do anything special other than look different when you equip them to your horse, but they do look nice.

When you aren't trying to get the Traveler's Bridle and Saddle, Rider Link also drops

Weapons — Moonlight Scimitar, Royal Broadsword, Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows

— Moonlight Scimitar, Royal Broadsword, Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, Traveler's Sword, Fire Arrows, Ice Arrows, Shock Arrows, Bomb Arrows, Arrows Ingredients — Stamella Shroom, Chillshroom, Sunshroom, Zapshroom, Rushroom, Razorshroom, Ironshroom, Silent Shroom, Endura Shroom, Hearty Truffle, Big Hearty Truffle, Hylian Shroom

Breath of the Wild Guardian — Guardian Items

Weapons — Ancient Short Sword, Ancient Bow, Ancient Spear

— Ancient Short Sword, Ancient Bow, Ancient Spear Shields — Ancient Shield

— Ancient Shield Ingredients — Ancient Screw, Ancient Spring, Ancient Gear, Ancient Shaft, Ancient Core

Breath of the Wild Archer Link — Archery Items

Weapons — Falcon Bow, Royal Bow, Knight's Bow, Soldier's Bow, Traveler's Bow, Bomb Arrows, Shock Arrows, Ice Arrows, Fire Arrows, Arrows

— Falcon Bow, Royal Bow, Knight's Bow, Soldier's Bow, Traveler's Bow, Bomb Arrows, Shock Arrows, Ice Arrows, Fire Arrows, Arrows Ingredients — Staminoka Bass, Chillfin Trout, Sizzlefin Trout, Voltfin Trout, Stealthfin Trout, Mighty Carp, Armored Carp, Mighty Porgy, Armored Porgy, Raw Meat, Raw Prime Meat, Raw Bird Drumstick, Raw Bird Thigh, Hearty Bass, Hearty Salmon, Raw Gourmet Meat, Raw Whole Bird, Hyrule Bass

Breath of the Wild Bokoblin — Boko Items

