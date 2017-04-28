Use amiibo to show off a little in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!
Instead of unlocking secret items to give you an advantage like you do in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, amiibo unlock cosmetic upgrades in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You use amiibo to unlock special themed outfits your Mii can wear while racing. It's a nice way of standing out in a multiplayer race if you don't feel like using one of the infamous Nintendo characters, and great for showing off in local matches with other Switch users.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Digital Download See at Amazon
The good news is you only need to tap your amiibo to the Switch once in order to unlock the race outfit associated with that figure, so no carrying your amiibo around like you would for other games. Take a look at what you unlock!
As you can see, the big differences here are in the helmets. Which makes sense, since that's what you're going to see most when cruising past someone after a mushroom boost. Some of the helmets cover your Mii face almost entirely, like the Splatoon and Samus Aran designs, while others let your Mii shine through with some clever accents. Here are the amiibo figures you need to unlock each racing suit!
Editor's Note — Some of the amiibo you see in this list are no longer in circulation, and will be both more difficult to track down and more expensive than the standard retail pricing for one of these amiibo figures.
Mario Racing Suit
Luigi Racing Suit
Peach Racing Suit
Yoshi Racing Suit
Donkey Kong Racing Suit
- Adventure Donkey Kong
- Super Smash Bros Donkey Kong
- Turbo Charge Donkey Kong
- Dark Turbo Charge Donkey Kong
Link Racing Suit
- Super Smash Bros Link
- Super Smash Bros Toon Link
- Ocarina of Time Link
- Breath of the Wild Archer Link
- 8-Bit Link
Reader comments
The most useful amiibo for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe