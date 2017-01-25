Since 1999, Zipcar has been the number one name in the carshare game. GM is looking to test their mettle in this service area with Maven, and MrMobile has the skinny on the new offering. From the cars to the perks, the drive to the downfalls, here's what makes this carshare go.

Get in the passengers seat and take a ride with Michael Fisher as he takes a Cadillac ATS from Boston to Long Island. He'll let you know exactly what it's like to ride in some of the best new vehicles on the road. If you're don't own a car and live in one of the seven premiere cities for Maven, you should definitely watch this video.

