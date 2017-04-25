Not every gadget that arrives at the MrMobile studio gets the full-review treatment … and not all of it fits into our short-and-sweet Facebook videos either. So every once in a while I do a roundup of my favorite random tech from the fringes. This season, that includes beautiful walnut-and-gold headphones called Meze 99 Classics; a smartwatch called the LG Watch Sport that I love mainly for its buttons; a desk lamp that tops up your phone and goes by the name "LumiCharge" ... and a special bonus gadget from Modern Dad that I desperately want, but don't (yet) own. Join me as I run down my favorite stuff of the season from the dusty corners of the MrMobile studio!

Featured Products