Don't leave home without them.

Confession time: I used to be (and still often am) a terrible packer. Despite a lifetime of cross-country flights, I always found myself either bringing too much or too little, bumbling around with too many bags or forgetting something crucial by packing too light.

In the last few years, I've had to get a lot better at this; I took 29 plane and driving trips for work and roller derby in 2016, and while it was utterly exhausting at times, it also gave me great perspective on what in my bag was necessary — and what could probably have been left at home.

So when I packed for my annual two-week holiday trip to California this year, I chose wisely. Here's what I'm not going without during the holidays — may it help you with your own holiday packing struggles.