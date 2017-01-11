What do I need when I'm getting started with my brand new MacBook?!

So you finally picked out your MacBook and you have it in your hands: CONGRATS! That's a super big step and we're so pumped that you have the computer of your dreams!

Unfortunately for you, buying your MacBook is only one step of many: after you set up and spend some time with your computer, you're going to want to accessorize accordingly. There are a few must-haves you need, like a protective/super cool-looking computer decal, some additional tech-accessories to make your MacBook's life a bit easier, a laptop stand, and a decent carrying case.

Here are a number of accessories that you should pick up as you get started with your new MacBook!

Marble Macbook skin

Having a skin on your MacBook is good for a number of reasons, but the main two are that it will protect your new laptop from scratches, dirt, and dust, and that you can customize the skin to show off your personality and style! (For example, I'm a sucker for the modern marble + tech trend that's come out of 2016!)

Most decals that go on top of your Macbook are made from a vinyl material – just like the one we're showing you here – so you won't have to worry about deep scratches or damage being done to your new computer.

Keep in mind that a skin typically adheres to your MacBook with a sort of sticky coating, so if you're not a fan of leftover residue (who is, really?), or if you're someone who likes to change their computer's look every couple of weeks, then we might suggest a hardshell case instead.

See at Etsy

MiniDrive Air

While we recognize that your MacBook is braaaand new, the last thing you want to do is worry about how much space you're going to take up importing all your photos, documents, and memories. Luckily for you, there's a tiny little option that will seamlessly blend into your MacBook while still delivering nearly 256 additional GB of space.

Enter: the MiniDrive Air.

Adding storage space to a MacBook shouldn't be complicated, but it can be. The MiniDrive is our solution. It's simple to use, non-destructive and… It also weighs next-to-nothing, fits snugly into your MacBook's SD card slot and is pretty much invisible once plugged in.

You get to insert the size of the micro SD card you want, and just like that, you have a little extra storage, and a lot less to worry about. Of course, if you wanted anything bigger than 256GB, then we recommend picking up an external hard drive.

See at Nifty

Twelve South BookArc

Keep your workspace clean and uncluttered, and your MacBook protected and in its proper place with the Twelve South BookArc!

Having a stand around for your MacBook may seem a bit silly to some, but when you're able to store your computer on its side, it opens up a whole new world of organization. This MacBook stand also allows for cables to be fed through the bottom, so you can easily keep your laptop plugged in and ready to go.

The Twelve South BookArc is made from a durable hardwood that comes in birch or espresso, but if you wanted to stick to the sleek, modern, metal look of a MacBook, you might want to consider it in silver.

See at Amazon

Leather Laptop case

Whether you decide to go with a bigger, bulkier bag that can hold all of your cords and chargers, or a smaller, minimalist sleeve to hold your laptop solo, having a case for your MacBook is a definite must!

The Leather laptop case from MillionBag is a high-quality, genuine leather case that aims to protect and save your new MacBook baby from all the horrors of the outside world, including dust, scratches, falls, and overall wear and tear. Plus, it's incredibly modern and fashionable, which is always a plus.

While this isn't necessarily the most protective case out there for your MacBook (it definitely is more stylish that extremely durable), there are thousands of protective MacBook case options out there to choose from.

See at Etsy

PlugBug

The charger that comes with your MacBook is obviously a necessity, but what about a PlugBug?

Also: what the hell is a PlugBug?!

PlugBug World is a 2.1-Amp USB wall charger that attaches to, and converts, almost any MacBook Power Adapter into a dual charger that works in any major country.

By attaching the PlugBug to your MacBook charger, you instantly give yourself an additional USB port, so you can quickly charge your iPhone without plugging it into your MacBook.

Not only do you get an additional USB port, but you also get adaptors for the UK, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Japan, and so many other places, so if you're a person who travels, then this may be the perfect accessory for your new MacBook!

… and if you don't travel, then it's still a perfect accessory for your new MaBook!

See at Twelve South

What are your must-have accessories?

Is there an accessory that you and your MacBook cannot possibly live without? Let us know what it is in the comments below!