Amazon is currently offering the Netgear Arlo Q for just $119, which is $80 lower than its regular price. This home security camera, which happens to be one of our favorites, is able to stream live video 24/7, and you can even watch previous recordings in a 1080p resolution. Unlike many other security cameras, the Arlo doesn't have a subscription cost to be able to access the previous recordings, and you'll be able to download anything from the previous 7 days at no cost to you. The built-in mic and speaker allow for two-way communication, and it can see up to 300 feet away.

Odds are this deal won't last long at this price, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested in grabbing one for your house or office.

