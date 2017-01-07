New Apple ad for Portrait Mode on iPhone 7 Plus.

Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus helps you take great portraits by creating a depth-of-field effect that blurs backgrounds and brings faces into beautifully sharp focus. So now, taking a professional-looking portrait is as easy as snapping a photo.

This actually happened to me at a gathering of family and friends-of-the-family a month or so ago. Not shown: "Did you send me the photos yet?!"

Outside the often jaded technology community, people seem impressed with just how cool the Portrait Mode photos look and how relatively simple and easy they are to take. And when they see them on-screen a few seconds later, and can instantly start passing them around or sharing them, they get really excited. It becomes a thing.

Like my colleague, Serenity Caldwell enjoys pointing out, Pet-rait mode photos of the dogs and cats often get just as big a reaction.

As an ad, it doesn't hit me as hard as Midnight, but the situation is cleverly rendered.