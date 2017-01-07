New Apple ad for Portrait Mode on iPhone 7 Plus.
Portrait mode on the iPhone 7 Plus helps you take great portraits by creating a depth-of-field effect that blurs backgrounds and brings faces into beautifully sharp focus. So now, taking a professional-looking portrait is as easy as snapping a photo.
This actually happened to me at a gathering of family and friends-of-the-family a month or so ago. Not shown: "Did you send me the photos yet?!"
Outside the often jaded technology community, people seem impressed with just how cool the Portrait Mode photos look and how relatively simple and easy they are to take. And when they see them on-screen a few seconds later, and can instantly start passing them around or sharing them, they get really excited. It becomes a thing.
Like my colleague, Serenity Caldwell enjoys pointing out, Pet-rait mode photos of the dogs and cats often get just as big a reaction.
As an ad, it doesn't hit me as hard as Midnight, but the situation is cleverly rendered.
Reader comments
New Apple ad shows the best depth of field is from the iPhone 7 Plus you have with you!
What an endearing ad. I liked it.
Hopefully, Apple steps up with camera next year. I mean Pixel kicks iPhones *** in terms of pictures.
Other than the often jaded Apple apologists iPhone camera needs some big advancement this year if it has to take there lead again like before.
My experience using both is the opposite and is consistent with the vast majority of reviewers who love the photos that the iPhone 7 and its predecessors take. In fact, you need to do some soul searching about who sounds "jaded." Sad, that life for you is so full of anger and bitterness that your response to this beautiful ad is to spew your bile on the forum. Get some help as life is too short to go through it the way you do.
I'm a big fan of the portrait mode, sure it can be hit or miss when it comes to still life (it is still Beta) but I've managed to get some awesome photos of my kids and dog to the point I barely pick up my Canon anymore.