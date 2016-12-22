Apple has released the latest in its 'Go' series of ads for the Apple Watch Series 2. The ad, called Go Swim, focuses on the Apple Watch's waterproofing, and encourages you to play at least as hard as you work.

From Apple:

Work hard and play harder with Apple Watch. This December, unwrap the Gift of Go. Song: Evil Twin by Krrum

Apple has already released several short ads reminding you to "Give the gift of Go" this holiday season, showing off different features of the watch.