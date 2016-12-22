Apple has released the latest in its 'Go' series of ads for the Apple Watch Series 2. The ad, called Go Swim, focuses on the Apple Watch's waterproofing, and encourages you to play at least as hard as you work.
From Apple:
Work hard and play harder with Apple Watch. This December, unwrap the Gift of Go.
Song: Evil Twin by Krrum
Apple has already released several short ads reminding you to "Give the gift of Go" this holiday season, showing off different features of the watch.
Apple Watch
Yet your warranty is still void with water damage
That's interesting because if the same happens to iPhone's it voids the warranty.
Interesting, Apple's own document still mention as water resistant:
https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT205000
mention 50m...I wouldn't call 50m, water resistant....
I sure hope one of these are under my tree this Christmas would love to play around with it next year!
Great campaign to kickoff in the winter!
After Serenity's story on her friend's watch, I would never get one near water. It may have been a fluke, but still would not go swimming with one. I am also wondering where these watches are seen geographic wise. I live in a three college town, and since Apple introduced the watch, I have only seen three people wearing one. I am out a lot the best story on one, was a nurse. She said they are not allowed to carry their iPhone. The watch will notify her if there is an emergency at home with one of her kids. She stated so far she did not loose the link between the phone in her locker while she made the rounds. Thought that impressive. It is a small office with lockers in the middle, and all the exam rooms in a circle around the middle. I like them, but I do not wear a watch.
I live in a smallish town and see them all the time. Always the aluminum, but still. I've always worn and enjoyed watches though, so I may pay more attention.