There's a new Apple Watch/Nike combo in town... and it's called the NikeLab.

Today, the long-standing partnership continues with NikeLab — the company's collaborative innovation platform — through the launch of Apple Watch NikeLab."

If you loved the look of the Apple Watch Series 2 and how it looked with those modern, sharp-looking sport bands, then you're going to fall in love with the NikeLab.

Pretty cool, right? From Nike itself:

Apple Watch NikeLab is available April 27 on nike.com, at NikeLab doors and at an Apple Tokyo pop-up in Isetan.

Are you a big fan of the new look and feel of the NikeLab? Do you think it's a bit 'meh' for a fitness tracker? Are you excited for all the new features? Join our conversation in the forums to get share your opinion!