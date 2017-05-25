The Pokémon Company has released a casual Pokémon game centered around Magikarp!.

If you're tired of walking around your city trying to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon GO, but are still looking to satisfy your Poké-thirst, you'll want to give the all new Magikarp Jump a try.

If you're a fan of the Pokémon series, you'll know that Magikarp is one of the lamest and most pathetic Pokémon in the entire series; however, if there is one thing Magikarp can do well, it's jump around like a fish out of water.

The objective in Magikarp Jump is quite simple: the point of the game is to train your Magikarp to jump higher than all the other Magikarp. You'll need to raise your Magikarp's Jump Power (JP) if you want to have a chance to win any competitions against one of the eight jumping leagues. You'll train your Magikarp to gain jumping skills, feed it, so it grows stronger and bigger, and even enlist the help of some other familiar Pokémon along the way.

If you're a Pokémon fan or even a casual game fan there's a lot to love in this colorful and nostalgic little game. Plus, it's already picking up tons of five-star reviews, people seem to be enjoying the simplicity of Magikarp Jump!

