New Prince single now available on Apple Music and iTunes, but EP release in doubt

A new, posthumous single from Prince is now available on Apple Music and iTunes. The song, 'Deliverance', comes from an EP of the same name, due to release this Friday, April 21. However, Prince's estate and Paisley Park have filed suit against sound engineer George Boxill, who worked with Prince on the tracks for the EP. The suit alleges that Boxill refused to return the tracks to the estate, which would violate a contract he had made with Prince.

From Billboard:

According to St Paul's KSTP, the lawsuit accuses Boxill of refusing to return the tracks in violation of a contract he made with the late artist. The lawsuit was initially filed in Carver County district court Friday, but was re-filed in federal court Tuesday because Boxill, who has worked with 2Pac, Gladys Knight, Janet Jackson and others, works in California.

The Deliverance EP is slated for release through Rogue Music Alliance (RMA), which says that Prince and Boxill co-wrote and co-produced all of the tracks on the EP. For Boxill's part, he claims that Prince often expressed that he wanted to circumvent large labels in getting his music released.

Currently, you can add the Deliverance EP to your Apple Music library or pre-order it on the iTunes Music Store.