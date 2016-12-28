A new video offers a take on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in "Jet White." Would you want one?

A new video is making the rounds showing off the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in white. While it's simply a custom-painted skin from Colorware, it offers a nice look at what the phones could have looked like if Apple had chosen to offer them in white, alongside the new Black and Jet Black color options.

From Sonny Dickson on Twitter:

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

It had actually been previously reported that Apple was considering white versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for production early in 2017.

So what do you think? Would buy an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus if it came in "Jet White"? Or maybe you're looking more for a "Jet Blue". In any case, let us know what you think down in the comments.