A new video offers a take on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in "Jet White." Would you want one?
A new video is making the rounds showing off the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in white. While it's simply a custom-painted skin from Colorware, it offers a nice look at what the phones could have looked like if Apple had chosen to offer them in white, alongside the new Black and Jet Black color options.
From Sonny Dickson on Twitter:
Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016
It had actually been previously reported that Apple was considering white versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for production early in 2017.
So what do you think? Would buy an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus if it came in "Jet White"? Or maybe you're looking more for a "Jet Blue". In any case, let us know what you think down in the comments.
Reader comments
This would match my first ever MacBook... So for nostalgia's sake, in for one white iPhone!
The moment it gets scratched and a little grime gets into that scratch is going to be heartbreaking. So Nope. I'd rather get a dBrand skin on it. I also don't care to keep up with whatever google is doing with colors and candy. Jet blue does nothing for me.
No thanks.
Still like my jet black.
I'd so get it had it come out during the release!!
I know Colorware do good work, but that finish just resembles the glossy white faceplates of silver, gold and pink iPhones, which in turn reminds me of cheap bathroom tiles, which is why I've never been a fan of the white-faced iPhones variants in general. The nicest 'white' iPhone to me was the white 5C with black faceplate.
I personally don't like it. I prefer the Jet Black to this, and I don't even like the Jet Black! I think out of all the colors currently available for the 6/6 Plus, this Jet White would be my very least favorite option.
I don't think so. I always think the white phones are for women. I never really see men with white phones.
No thanks. I am not a fan of white phones(not because I think it's for women...), but I am sure there are those that would like it. I love my black 7 Plus. It's my favorite since the space gray 5s.
How do you know it's not a skin?
the smaller one..that is 7, doesn't even have the Apple logo..how much more fake this could have been!
I would, so long as it wasn't as scratch tastic as the black 7, or as eager to become jaundice as the white 3G/S.
