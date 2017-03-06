Fans of The Room series are getting a wonderful surprise later this year. A new chapter is opening up!

The Room and its sequels are arguably the best puzzle games ever made for mobile devices. Each one grew exponentially, and got much better looking. If you've played all three, you know how significantly FireProof Games has invested in the ever-expanding universe of The Room. Today, the game company announced it will launch "an all-new experience" later this year.

The announcement is painfully sparse. There are no details, Fireproof Games notes that the fourth installment in the series, titled "Old Sins," is expected in late 2017, so we shouldn't expect it before the holiday season.

We did get a small teaser about what to expect in Old Sins;

The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their deserted home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…Experience The Room: Old Sins and explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre artefacts on a journey into the world behind the veil.

You can also get your hands on a sweet looking wallpaper for your iPhone with the iconic eyeglass from Old Sins to tide you over while you wait for its launch.

I've loved The Room series since the first game launched five years ago. The puzzles are multi-layered and immersive, and really make you work for the solutions. When you unlock a puzzle, only to reveal a half-dozen more, it's exciting. I absolutely loved The Room 3 for having a larger area to explore. I can't wait to see what Old Sins has in store.

If you haven't played The Room series yet, and you're a fan of puzzle games, you should definitely try one of them. You don't have to play them in order. The original is the least expensive, but the third is the most expansive.

